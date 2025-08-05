Logan Webb and Matt Chapman Appear on Eli Manning Show for the "Giants and Giants Annual Meetup"
The New York Giants and San Francisco Giants don't have a lot in common. They play different sports, in different leagues, and are located on opposite ends of the country. But they do share the same name, "Giants." The shared team name led "Dan in Warwick" to make a phone call to "The Mike Francesa" show and gave us one of the greatest caller moments in WFAN history.
The caller asked Francesa if the New York Giants and the San Francisco Giants ever "had a get together" or "go out to dinner" when the two teams were playing in the same city. This led to the legendary radio show host saying "this might be the weirdest question I got in a long time." Watch the full clip of the hilarious interaction between Francesa and Dan from Warwick (it's only 2:14 and well worth your time).
The Giants and Giants Annual Meetup
It may have taken ten years to come to fruition but the Giants and Giants Annual Meetup finally happened and it's all thanks to the Eli Manning Show. The 35 -second video shows Francesa walking down a hallway and entering a room where New York Giants legends Eli Manning and Shaun O'Hara are eating with San Francisco Giants players Logan Webb and Matt Chapman. As the camera pans across the room, a big banner is shown hanging from the ceiling "Giants and Giants Annual Meetup" which results in Francesa shockingly admitting "they really do get together." The four players then go into their plans for next year's annual meetup. Eli Manning suggests having a "picnic" or a "relay race."
VIDEO: Giants/Giants Annual Meetup with Mike Francesa
The clip had WFAN listeners and Mike Francesa fans in hysterics. It's a simple video, less than 30 seconds, but captures the hilarity of the original call from Dan in Warwick perfectly. And the fact that Francesa was in on the clip makes it that much better.
Now that we know the Giants and Giants "really do get together" we'll have to wait and see if the New York Rangers and the Texas Rangers do the same!