Giants Ace Latest MLB Pitcher to Allow Home Run to Manny Ramirez’s Son

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb had the honor of being the first starter for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

He took the hill at Daikin Park, the home of the Houston Astros, as USA faced Team Brazil on Friday. It’s one of two starts he intends to make in the WBC, assuming Team USA gets out of pool play. The top two teams in the pool move on to elimination play.

Webb wasn’t perfect. He gave up a run. In fact, he gave up a home run. In doing so he became the second MLB pitcher in less than a week to give up a home run to a son of a Major League slugging legend.

Logan Webb’s Team USA Start

Lucas Ramirez takes Logan Webb deep



Manny Ramirez is in attendancepic.twitter.com/RKXk8EIDwO — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) March 7, 2026

In the first inning, the right-hander faced Lucas Ramirez, who is the son of Manny Ramirez. The right fielder was the leadoff hitter, and he slammed a 92 mph four-seam fastball in the lower part of the strike zone into the seats. Team USA was already ahead, 2-0, as it was the visiting team.

Earlier this week in Arizona, Team Brazil played the Texas Rangers in an exhibition game. The Rangers started two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom, who was making his first spring training start. Ramirez was the second batter in the order, and he hit a fastball out of the yard to give Team Brazil 1-0 lead. deGrom later called it a “middle-middle” pitch, meaning he made a mistake.

The elder Ramirez hit 555 home runs in a 19-year career that went from 1993-2011. The younger Ramirez was the Los Angeles Angels’ 17th round pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla. He spent last season with the Angels in the Arizona Complex League and at High-A Tri-City and slashed .266/.356/.417 with three home runs and 30 RBI. He also played for Brazil in WBC qualifying and slashed .385/.385/.462 in three games.

Webb will be followed in the Team USA rotation by Detroit’s Tarik Skubal, Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes and The New York Mets’ Nolan MacLean.

The Giants will be monitoring Webb from Scottsdale as he remains with the team throughout the WBC.

Webb is used to being a workhorse. He’s pitched at least 200 innings in each of the last three seasons, with 192.1 innings in 2022. This past season he led the Majors with 207 innings pitched with a record of 15-11 with a 3.22 ERA. He finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting and was in the Top 6 in Cy Young voting for the third straight year.