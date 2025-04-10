Long-Time San Francisco Giants Slugger Delivers Latest Early-Season Heroics
The San Francisco Giants have certainly had a flair for the dramatic this season.
From opening day, when Wilmer Flores delivered the walk-off hit to spark his resurgence in the batting order, it seems that when the Giants need a big hit, someone delivers.
Oddly, the Giants faced the Cincinnati Reds on opening day. Wednesday’s game at Oracle Park was against the Reds. But, this time, Flores didn’t deliver the heroics.
This time it was outfielder Mike Yastrzemski.
Flores did have a hand in setting up the drama, though. San Francisco was behind by as many as four runs for a considerable portion of the game before Flores homered to the game in the eighth inning.
The game went to extra innings, and in the 10th inning Yastrzemski delivered the walk-off home run. In fact, he not only homered to right field, but he sent that baseball right into McCovey Cove.
All that did was add to his history with the famous splash zone behind the right-field stands at Oracle Park. The home run was his third walk-off splash hits and the seventh splash hits in his career.
Only Barry Bonds, Brandon Belt, and Pablo Sandoval have more career splash hits than Yastrzemski.
The 8-6 win improved the Giants to 9-3 for the season, an impressive start in the NL West only eclipsed by the 10 wins collected by both the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.
Yastrzemski, the grandson of Baseball Hall of Fame legend Carl Yastrzemski, is in the final year of team control with the Giants. There was speculation San Francisco might trade him this past offseason, but San Francisco signed him to a one-year deal.
He’s off to a great start. After 10 games he’s slashed .344/.462/.594 with two home runs and six RBI. He’s also collected two doubles and five runs. He’s a big reason why the Giants are an early contender for the National League playoffs.
He made his MLB debut in 2019 after the Baltimore Orioles dealt him to the Giants for a pitcher. At that time, he had been in the minor leagues for nearly six seasons.
Whether he remains in San Francisco next season or ends up somewhere else, he’ll take more than 100 career home runs — and at least seven career splash hits — with him.