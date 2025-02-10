Los Angeles Dodgers Hire Former San Francisco Giants Boss to Front Office Role
The San Francisco Giants will see a familiar face in the front office of their hated rival once again.
As first reported by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hiring former Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi to a role in their front office. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles times, Zaidi will serve as a special advisor as well as assisting owner Mark Walter on 'sports interests.'
Initial news broke of Zaidi discussing a role with the Dodgers back in early December, now it becomes official.
Zaidi was fired by San Francisco following the team missing the playoffs in five of his six years in charge and replaced by team legend Buster Posey. Outside of a 107-win season in 2021 - a year that still ended in defeat to Los Angeles in the NLDS - Zaidi's teams never finished above .500 during his time at the helm.
Before coming to the Giants, Zaidi was the general manager for four seasons with the Dodgers and is largely credited for helping to build the team which is now World Series champions for the second time since 2020. Zaidi's teams won two National League pennants, but he does not have a World Series ring to call his own.
Zaidi tried to bring the same baseball strategies to the Bay Area in order to assemble a team in San Francisco which could rival Los Angeles, but he was never able to do so and his tenure will be remembered largely by narrowly missing out on star free agents such as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
Prior to arriving to Los Angeles, Zaidi served the Oakland Athletics for a number of years as a sabermetrics analyst before eventually being promoted to assistant general manager under Billy Beane.
Zaidi already likely was not going to be looked upon favorably by Giants fans, but a move to the team's biggest rival only further cements that.