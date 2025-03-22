MLB Insider Shares Candid Thoughts on 'Unreal' San Francisco Giants Ace
The San Francisco Giants have been a squad that has built through signings in recent years, adding players like Matt Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee, Willy Adames, Wilmer Flores, and Jordan Hicks through free agency.
This also includes 20-year veteran starter Justin Verlander, who joined the team this offseason on a one-year, $15 million deal.
His list of awards and accolades reads more like a book, and his success speaks for itself as a no-doubt future Hall-of-Famer once he decides to hang the cleats up. But until then, he is still looking to add to his accomplishments, including hitting the 300-win mark, an extremely exclusive club with only the best of the best.
Only 24 others have done it before, and Verlander is the closest to making it 25 among active pitchers.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently discussed the accolades and value of having the veteran in the clubhouse, and his point of view about the future of Verlander, stating the following:
"Verlander plans to pitch until he’s 45, giving him three years to become the first 300-win pitcher since Randy Johnson in 2009 when he also was pitching for the Giants. The way he’s pitching this spring, why not?"
In this same piece, Nightengale would transcribe quotes from another major piece in the San Francisco rotation — Logan Webb.
Webb spoke quite a bit about how Verlander has been able to teach him in his short time there so far, and what it means to have someone so prolific at pitching in the locker room, providing high praise for the three-time Cy Young Award winner:
“He’s everything you could possibly imagine in a pitcher," he said. "You see why he’s been around for 20 years just seeing his attention to detail with everything he does. He has a brilliant baseball mind. I just love talking to him about pitching. Every day I’m picking his brain about something new."
Having a veteran in the room with lots of younger players coming up through the system is always a positive, especially to give advice to players like Hayden Birdsong, who at only 23 years old will likely end up being a starter for the team this season.
Additionally, Webb being able to discuss these types of things with him, and learn more to solidify his success is critical to improving the team long-term.
Webb has been one of the best players for the Giants in recent years, and giving him some time with one of the best pitchers to play the game in this era can only help his development along.