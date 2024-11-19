MLB Insider States San Francisco Giants Have Continued Interest in Star Slugger
The San Francisco Giants are expected to be active this winter.
After making changes at the top of their front office by firing Farhan Zaidi and hiring Buster Posey to take over, it feels like the ownership group is getting antsy to get back into the playoffs and compete with the top teams in the National League and their division.
Based on what occurred last season, there is plenty of work that needs to be done across this roster before they can be considered contenders.
Whether it's landing a star player in their infield or outfield, the Giants are rumored to be looking to make a splash after coming up short the last few free agency cycles.
Someone who would be a huge addition to their lineup would be slugging shortstop Willy Adames, and based on the latest report from MLB insider Jon Morosi, it sounds like they have continued interest in landing him.
"Interest in him is very broad. There's a number of teams that love him at shortstop, and why wouldn't you? But also some that might consider him in a different position. We could see the Dodgers, the Giants, the Yankees, the Astros if they don't re-sign Bregman," he said on MLB Network.
San Francisco has been missing someone with clear power-hitting ability for a long time.
Adames would bring that to this lineup while also filling a massive need at shortstop if they move breakout rookie star Tyler Fitzgerald over to second base.
In four straight seasons, the 29-year-old has hit 24 or more homers while driving in 70-plus runs in three out of those four campaigns.
He's also played excellent defense throughout his career, totaling a 5.9 defensive bWAR at the position while also being worth 19 Outs Above Average.
Simply put, Adames is the exact player Posey and the new front office regime should be targeting this winter. While he's not a superstar like Juan Soto or any of the other past players they have whiffed on in free agency, what he does is what they need.
That's why it's a good sign Morosi is reporting the Giants are still in the mix to land him.