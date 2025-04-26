San Francisco Giants Hot Start Has Led to Massive Increase in Playoff Chances
Not much was expected from the San Francisco Giants coming into the 2025 MLB regular season.
Over the last three seasons, they have won 80, 79 and 81 games, essentially as average as any team in baseball. Painfully mediocre, the franchise was looking for a spark when they overhauled the front office.
Taking over as president of baseball operations was former star catcher Buster Posey, who is looking to bring the team he led to three World Series titles as a player back to that level of prominence.
There was confidence in the clubhouse in spring training, with veteran free agent addition Justin Verlander speaking very highly of the group that was assembled. The future Hall of Famer thought the Giants could sneak up on some people during the season.
He saw something that not many other people did, as his prediction has come to fruition over the first four weeks.
The Giants have been one of the most pleasant surprises thus far with a 17-10 record. They are a half game behind the San Diego Padres for first place in the uber-competitive National League West, tied for the second most wins in baseball along with their divisional rivals and the Chicago Cubs.
The NL East-leading New York Mets are the only team with more victories, starting 18-8.
That has led to San Francisco’s playoff odds jumping up a ton, going from 28.5% to 51.2% through April 23, per FanGraphs. The 22.7% increase is the third highest in baseball behind only the Detroit Tigers and Mets.
Leading the way in this breakout has been Jung Hoo Lee.
An international free agent signing who agreed to a six-year, $113 million deal ahead of the 2024 season, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that derailed his rookie campaign.
Under pressure to live up to his contract while adjusting to life in the MLB, Lee has showcased the kind of talent that led to him winning the MVP Award in the KBO in 2022 and Gold Glove awards from 2018 through 2022.
He has a .330/.393/.570 slash line with three home runs, an MLB-leading 11 doubles and two triples. His OPS+ is a team-high 177.
Aiding the offensive outburst is designated hitter Wilmer Flores, who has hit seven home runs with an MLB-leading 27 RBI. Veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has been excellent as well.
Optimism should be high for the Giants because their big free agent addition, Willy Adames, has yet to find his stride with the new team. Once he taps into that power swing and produces at the level he is accustomed to, this team will be even more dangerous.
Offense will be what determines if San Francisco can keep pace in the NL West, but they could be in the market for some pitching help as well.
Logan Webb has been excellent as always, anchoring the staff as their ace. But Verlander, Jordan Hicks, Robbie Ray and Landen Roupp have been shaky behind him.
Making a splash in the rotation, especially if the offense keeps producing, could put them over the top.