Mom of Giants Star Camilo Doval Was in Attendance to See Him Pitch for First Time
The San Francisco Giants earned a hard-fought victory on Friday.
Facing the Miami Marlins coming off a sweep at the hands of the Detroit Tigers, it was important for the Giants to bounce back and get into the win column.
But some things are greater than sports, and there was a moment in Friday's action that reminded everyone of that when Camilo Doval's mom was in attendance to see him pitch for the first time in his professional career.
The NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast caught the moment, with Rosa being seen recording with her phone camera to capture the moment forever.
Doval, who was signed out of the Dominican Republic as an international free agent in 2015 at the age of 18 years old, was called upon in the ninth inning of Friday's contest to secure the save -- the first opportunity since he was reinserted back into the closer role.
The flamethrowing righty had a good showing, opening up the frame with a strikeout and a lineout before walking the third batter and then closing the game with another strikeout.
"I was very proud of it," he said on the broadcast following the game via a translator. "It was something that I dreamed about to have my mother come to the United States and see me pitch in a big league game. So that's very important for me and I'm just very happy."
Following a year of struggles in 2024, he has bounced back in incredible fashion to become one of the game's best relievers again.
Friday was a special moment, and it was great to see Doval have success during this outing in front of his mom.