Giants All-Around Star Has Been Surprising Team MVP So Far This Season
The San Francisco Giants are coming off a tough series against the Detroit Tigers in which they were swept on the road. However, it has still been a good start to the season.
Despite expectations not being overly high for the Giants coming into the year, them being over the .500 mark with June approaching has been very impressive.
So far, San Francisco has been propelled by a great bullpen, a couple of good starting pitchers, and a lineup that has perhaps overachieved so far.
Over the winter, the Giants didn’t make too many improvements to the roster, but the two major additions they did make haven’t worked out yet.
While the lineup overall has exceeded expectations, there have been a few players who have underachieved, resulting in some optimism that the unit can improve.
Who Has Been Team MVP?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the team MVP somewhat surprisingly being Matt Chapman this season.
“As has been the case throughout his career, Chapman's batting average (.218) leaves something to be desired. But he both walks and homers enough that you certainly don't feel like you're sacrificing run potential to get his platinum glove on the field," he wrote.
Seeing Chapman as the pick for team MVP thus far is a bit surprising, but the third baseman provides a lot of value in the field outside of what he produces at the plate.
So far in 2025, the slugger has slashed .224/.342/.408 with nine home runs, 25 RBI, and five stolen bases. However, with a lineup-leading 2.2 WAR this campaign, what he can do in the field is a major reason why San Francisco locked him up long-term last year.
While it is Chapman getting the nod so far as the team MVP, there have been a couple of key contributors on offense that have kept the unit going.
Jung Hoo Lee has been one of the players who have stepped up, slashing .288/.349/.486 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI. Furthermore, it has been a resurgent season for Wilmer Flores, who leads the team in both home runs and RBI.
Even though both of those players are performing better than Chapman at the plate, this is a team built on good pitching and defense, and the third baseman is one of the best defenders in the league.
While Chapman is having a strong overall season, the Giants could use a little bit more out of him on offense to help make up for the lack of production from Willy Adames so far this campaign.