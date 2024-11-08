New San Francisco Giants Trade Idea Proposes Move for Elite Closer
The San Francisco Giants have a situation still brewing in the bullpen, but could make it a thing of the past with a trade this winter.
With the Milwaukee Brewers declining the club option for their star closer, Devin Williams, it looks as though they will indeed be looking to move him this offseason.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed the Giants as one of the top teams that should be interested in the closer.
"San Francisco's bullpen did OK this season despite Camilo Doval crashing and burning. It makes one wonder how strong it could be in 2025 if Williams is brought aboard." said Rymer. "The question is whether the timing is right here. The Giants also have more pressing needs, specifically on the offensive side."
Along with figuring out whether or not they actually want to trade for him, San Francisco also needs to decide how much they would be willing to part with to get it done.
The Brewers are a win-now squad and could be looking for a player that could impact the team immediately, but could also be searching to get younger at pitcher.
They don't have any real youthful options at starter and lack elite prospects there as well.
A potential deal could see the Giants send southpaw pitching prospect Carson Whisenhunt and infield utility man Brett Wisley to Milwaukee to gain Williams.
It would be a high price tag, but should be enough to entice the Brewers in a heavy trade market.
The 29-year-old closer has just a 1.66 ERA with 0.965 WHIP and 14.1 K/9 over the past three seasons.
He has made two All-Star teams and would likely have made a third if he was healthy to start this past year.
Williams is one of the best closers in baseball and would immediately push San Francisco over the edge into contender territory.
They could always just hope that Doval turns things around, but new management likely won't want to rely on that happening.
Whisenhunt is an intriguing pitching prospect that hopes to make the jump to the MLB soon, but has seemingly reached a plateau with the Giants. New surrounding could help him finally become the high-impact starter that he's shown flashes of in the past.
Wisely is an interesting piece for a bench, but has likely reached his ceiling. San Francisco could replicate his production, but the bursts that he had at the plate could entice a team. He works as a small add-on to the centerpiece of Whisenhunt.