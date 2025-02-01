Newest San Francisco Giants Top Prospect List Boasts Future Batting Stars
The San Francisco Giants have an impressive young slugger in first baseman Bryce Eldridge, who is the franchise’s No. 1 prospect and its only Top 100 prospect per Baseball America.
But he isn’t the only potential slugging star in the organization. When Baseball America released its latest Top 30 for the organization, six of the top 10 players were batters.
Eldridge is the talk of the organization after he finished with a slash line of .291/.374/.516/.890 with 23 home runs and 92 RBI last season. He’ll be at spring training and could push for a Major League job coming out of camp.
Right behind him is infielder Marco Luciano, whose prodigious numbers in the minor leagues haven’t yet translated to the Majors, as he has slashed .217/.286/.304/.590 in 41 games.
Outfielder James Tibbs was No. 4. He was the Giants’ first-round pick last July and in 26 games he slashed .241/.293/.343/.636 with two home runs and six RBI in 26 games. He slammed 55 home runs in his three-year college career.
Shortstop Josuar Gonzalez was No. 5. He hasn’t played a professional game yet because the Giants just signed him in their 2025 international signing class. Baseball America described him as a “…double-plus runner with above-average arm strength.”
Outfielder Dakota Jordan was No. 6. San Francisco selected him in the fourth round of last year’s draft after they gave up their second- and third-round picks due to free agent signings. He played just two games with Class-A San Jose, but in two years in college he hit 30 home runs and drove in 112 runs.
Grant McGray, another outfielder, was No. 7. The Giants selected him in the third round of the 2020 MLB draft. He’s knocking on the door after reaching Triple-A Sacramento last year. With two affiliates he slashed .242/.330/.446/.776 with 12 home runs and 53 RBI.
The remaining Top 10 prospects are pitchers — Carson Whisenhunt (No. 3), Trevor McDonald (No. 8), Mason Black (No. 9) and Joe Whitman (No. 10). Black and McDonald have already pitched in the Majors, while Whisenhunt could make his debut this year.
Prospects Nos. 11-20 included outfielder Rayner Arias, shortstop Jhonny Level, shortstop Diego Velasquez, outfielder Bo Davidson, pitcher Reggie Crawford, third baseman Sabin Ceballos, pitcher Carson Ragsdale, pitcher Josh Bostick, outfielder Wade Meckler and third baseman Robert Hipwell.
Prospects Nos. 21-30 included outfielder Oliver Tejada, outfielder Jose Ortiz, outfielder Jonah Cox, pitcher Carson Seymour, pitcher Jacob Bresnahan, pitcher Trent Harris, shortstop Aeverson Arteaga, pitcher Jack Choate, outfielder Lisbel Diaz and pitcher Argenis Cayama.