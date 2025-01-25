Former San Francisco Giants Draft Pick Abruptly Retires From Baseball
A former San Francisco Giants draft pick has decided to retire.
In a statement made to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, Tyler Cyr is stepping away from the game of baseball after spending the past 10 years playing professionally.
"After much reflection, I am officially announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball. This decision is not one I take lightly, and it comes with a heavy heart & excitement for what's to come. While my passion for the game and my love for the competition will never fade, the reality of a shoulder injury I sustained in 2023 with the Dodgers has made it impossible for me to fully recover and continue playing at the level I expect of myself," he said as part of his statement.
Cyr was taken in the 10th round of the 2015 draft by the Giants.
He had a good start to his career when he posted a combined 2.27 ERA across 86 outings in his second and third professional season at the Single and Double-A levels in 2016 and 2017.
The right-hander sustained an injury the following year that limited him to just eight appearances, but when he came back in 2019, he was excellent with a 1.97 ERA.
It took a while for Cyr to make his Major League debut, and that came with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 after he elected free agency following the 2021 campaign.
Things didn't go as planned when he gave up home run while only recording an out before being pulled. After that outing, he was designated for assignment where he was claimed by the Athletics and got into 11 games that same season.
The shoulder issue he suffered while with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 seems to have caused him to call it a career.
"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to my family, coaches, teammates, and, of course, the fans who have supported me throughout my journey. I am so incredibly thankful for the opportunities I've had and the memories I'll carry with me forever ... This isn't goodbye—it's simply a new chapter. I'll always be part of the baseball family, and my love for the game will never end," other parts of his statement read.
Cyr stated he is considering getting into coaching, mentoring, or other ways to contribute to the game.