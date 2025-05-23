One Metric Explains Why San Francisco Giants Star Has Seen Massive Production Drop
The San Francisco Giants have several spots in their lineup that are not living up to expectations at the plate.
Catcher Patrick Bailey has an OPS+ of 46, the worst of any positional player who has taken an at-bat with the team this season. But, he isn’t going anywhere because his value is tied to incredible defense behind the plate.
The next lowest OPS+ in the starting lineup belongs to first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr., who is much more replaceable than Bailey is.
In previous years, he provided steady production for the team as the left-handed platoon at the corner infield spot. The biggest obstacle he struggled to overcome was health, dealing with lower-body injuries constantly.
Thus far in 2025, Wade has been able to remain healthy, but he is giving the team nothing in the form of positive production.
Through 44 games with 149 plate appearances, he has produced a .173/.284/.283 slash line with a 65 OPS+.
That is a massive drop-off from a player who has recorded OPS+ numbers of 120 and 121 in 2023 and 2024, and has had an OPS of at least .761 in three out of the last four campaigns.
However, there is one thing that could explain his struggles.
31 years old isn’t over the hill by any means, but Wade is already showing a troubling downward trend in one key metric: swing speed.
Giants’ LaMonte Wade Jr. Has Not Overcome Decreasing Swing Speed
In 2024, he had an average swing speed of 72.4 mph. This year, that number has dropped significantly to 69.8 mph, which ties him with Josh Naylor of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the largest year-over-year decrease in the MLB, as shared by Owen Poindexter of The Athletic (subscription requried).
Unfortunately for the Giants, unlike Naylor, the drop-off has negatively impacted his performance at the plate.
His time his certainly ticking, especially with San Francisco giving Jerar Encarnacion some work at first base during his rehab assignment.
With a -0.9 WAR through May 23, Wade needs to start showing some positive improvement or the team is going to have to seek an upgrade at first base.