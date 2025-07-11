Orioles All-Star Labeled as Realistic Trade Target for Giants at Trade Deadline
With a massive series coming against the Los Angeles Dodgers to wrap up the first half of the season, the San Francisco Giants will have their eyes on finding ways to improve.
To start the year, the Giants weren’t expected to be a contender in the National League after recent campaigns that were a bit lackluster. However, a strong start to the season has changed expectations for the team, and now they are very much trying to win.
Buster Posey got aggressive early with a blockbuster trade that brought in Rafael Devers to help improve the lineup.
While Devers is a fantastic hitter, where he is going to be playing in the field, if at all, remains a question. With limited experience at first base and Matt Chapman being a Gold Glove Award winner at the hot corner, using the talented slugger at designated hitter makes sense.
Since that makes the most sense for San Francisco, adding a first baseman at the trade deadline seems like it should be a need.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Baltimore Orioles slugger Ryan O’Hearn being a realistic trade target for the Giants at the trade deadline.
“O'Hearn could take over at first base, DH, or do some combination of the two for Bob Melvin and the Giants without even having to switch colors. He could serve as the bridge to 2026, when top prospect Bryce Eldridge will likely be ready to take over at first base.”
Even though Baltimore is on an impressive run of late, they are still well under the .500 mark and recently just traded one of their relief pitchers. That decision could be an indication that the team will indeed be sellers, and if that’s the case, O’Hearn will be highly sought after.
The talented slugger has the ability to play both first base and the outfield, which would provide the Giants with some excellent positional flexibility.
So far this year, he has slashed .284/.382/.458 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. The 31-year-old was selected for his first All-Star team and was very deserving of the nomination.
For San Francisco, continuing to be aggressive and making deals to improve is going to be needed to make the playoffs in the NL.
The league is loaded with playoff-caliber teams, and competitors won’t just be sitting on their hands while others improve.
As an impending free agent, the cost for O’Hearn shouldn’t be too crazy. With the farm system of the Giants not being the strongest, that is certainly good news.
San Francisco certainly feels like a team that can make the playoffs as of now, but adding a slugger of the caliber of O’Hearn would help quite a bit.
