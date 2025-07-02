Giants Offense Still Needs Help Despite Blockbuster Addition of Rafael Devers
The San Francisco Giants knew if they wanted to remain in the playoff race in the National League, they needed to find some upgrades for their offense.
President of baseball operations Buster Posey saw an opportunity to upgrade the lineup and struck, acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a shocking blockbuster trade.
Regarded as one of the best hitters in baseball, he was expected to immediately boost what has been a pedestrian offense all season long.
Unfortunately for the Giants, he has yet to have the kind of impact he is capable of providing.
Through his first 62 plate appearances with his new team, Devers has an underwhelming .204/.306/.370 slash line with two home runs, three doubles and five RBI.
He has drawn eight walks but has already struck out 23 times, which has all culminated in a minus-0.1 bWAR and 95 OPS+.
That's certainly not what San Francisco was hoping for out of the gate, but Devers isn’t the only player who is struggling to produce at the plate.
That raises the question; can Posey acquire another bat to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive?
A recent skid has the Giants 1.5 games out of the wild card race in the NL, and all of the attention is on the lineup.
Getting third baseman Matt Chapman back healthy would provide a major boost to the offense. He is dealing with right hand inflammation currently.
His backup, Casey Schmitt, who will shift to second base upon Chapman’s return, is dealing with left hand inflammation, but all tests came back clean and he should be back in the mix within a few days.
Where Posey could look to find an upgrade is at catcher, where even Patrick Bailey’s defensive wizardry isn’t enough to compensate for his lack of production at the plate.
Currently, San Francisco catchers have the lowest OPS in the NL.
A platoon partner for the left-handed hitting veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski would be another place to help upgrade the offense.
Shortstop Willy Adames living up to the massive contract he signed would also be a huge boost to the team’s offensive production.
He has fallen woefully short of expectations to this point with a .211/.297/.348 slash line and OPS+ of 86 with only 10 home runs and 11 doubles.
If he can recapture some of the form he showed last year with the Milwaukee Brewers and Jung Hoo Lee starts performing as he did earlier in the season, there is enough talent in this lineup to compete with the other contenders in the NL.
