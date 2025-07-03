Giants Should Attempt To Acquire This Slugging Second Baseman at Trade Deadline
Coming into the 2025 season, the infield of the San Francisco Giants appeared to be set.
With the notable addition of Willy Adames, the team was able to slide Tyler Fitzgerald to second after his breakout performance in 2024 to keep him in the lineup. First base was a question mark, but the rest of the infield looked to be one of the better units in the league.
Fast forward to July, and the plan hasn't panned out as well as previously thought.
Although they acquired Rafael Devers, the offense hasn't been able to stop their skid.
More News: Giants Experiencing New Sense of Urgency After Falling Flat Against Tanking Team
One glaring weakness that's been apparent throughout this campaign has been second base.
In 2024, 26-year-old Fitzgerald had a breakout season as the team's primary shortstop. In 96 games, he had a .831 OPS, showing a nice power and speed combination with 15 homers and 17 stolen bases, leading to a 135 OPS+.
When Thairo Estrada was let go in 2024, the path to starting at second base after the signing of Adames was clear and easy. But after being given that full-time role, Fitzgerald has taken a huge step back.
In his age 27 season, he has started 59 games as of July 2. His OPS has fallen all the way to .622 and he has only hit two home runs and driven in 12. His 79 OPS+ earned him a demotion to Triple-A for a period, leaving second base to Christian Koss and Brett Wisely.
Fitzgerald's underlying numbers weren't incredible in 2024, but they have plummeted this year.
His average exit velocity is 84.5 mph, which is in the first percentile. His hard hit percentage is 29.6%, which is in the 10th percentile.
More News: Giants Third Baseman Making Strides To Come Off Injured List Soon
If the Giants want to claw their way back into firm playoff contention and boost the offense even more, they may need to look at the trade market and not wait for Fitzgerald to come around.
There is one option who clearly stands above the rest, and that is Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe.
The one-time All-Star will turn 31 on July 6 and is a free agent at the end of the year, making him the perfect rental option.
In the midst of his best season since 2021 when he hit 39 home runs, Lowe has hit 19 long balls and driven in 50 runs. His OPS is at .820 and those 19 homers lead all second baseman this season.
A free agent at the end of the year, Lowe has boosted his average exit velocity from 89.8 mph in 2024 to 92.3 mph so far this season. Both his exit velocity and xSLG are in the 89th percentile, with his hard hit percentage in the 72nd percentile.
While not as athletic as FItzgerald, Lowe brings an element of power to the position that Fitzgerald just does not.
More News: Red Sox Mismanagement of New Giants Star Named Biggest Failure of 2025 So Far
While Lowe has had his down years and struggles with injuries, he has hit pretty much every season with his lowest OPS+ being 101 in 2022.
San Francisco's offense has continued to get worse with no signs of getting better. The addition of Lowe to the middle of the order would, at the very least, raise the ceiling of this unit.
At best, the power combination of Devers, Lowe and Chapman could be lethal in the middle of the lineup, especially if Heliot Ramos and Adames can get back to their past versions of themselves.
He will be coveted before the deadline and there's no guarantee the Rays will sell, but San Francisco should make a big push to land someone who could be a difference maker for them this year.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.