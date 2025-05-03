San Francisco Giants Team Awards Through Terrific First Month of Season
The San Francisco Giants were able to emerge as one of the biggest surprises in April to begin the 2025 season.
Despite a few mediocre years in a row, the Giants appear to be a different team early on. With new leadership, the culture has changed in San Francisco for the better and the team has bought it.
While the offense is better, this is a team that is built on pitching and defense.
With the division being tough, the Giants are going to be tested throughout the year. Even though the start and the success might be a surprise, there is reason to believe that it can be sustained.
It may not have been a perfect month for the Giants, but there is reason once again to be optimistic about the franchise.
Here are the team awards for San Francisco through the first month of the campaign.
Not Cy Young
There have been a couple of pitchers who have underperformed so far, but Jordan Hicks will get the nod for the worst pitcher in April. The right-hander has been in the rotation, but perhaps a move back into the bullpen will be in his future after a slow start to the season.
Through six games, he has totaled a 1-3 record and 6.12 ERA. Even though the franchise has hopes for him to be a starter, he has pitched much better as a reliever and the experiment might have to come to an end soon.
Cy Young
The easy choice for the top pitcher on the team is their ace, Logan Webb. The veteran right-hander might be a touch underrated around the league, but he is a workhorse and has been a great pitcher for San Francisco.
So far in 2025, Webb has totaled a 3-2 record, 2,83 ERA, and has struck out 50 batters in 41.1 innings pitched.
While the rotation might not be living up to its potential just yet, Webb has been an ace and an All-Star caliber starter so far.
Least Valuable Player
The least valuable player for the Giants has unfortunately been their biggest offseason signing, Willy Adames. The talented shortstop was brought in to provide some power in the middle of the order but is off to a terrible start.
So far, he has slashed .218/.298/.306 with two home runs and 15 RBI. Considering how poorly arguably their best position player has played, it’s shocking to see how well San Francisco has done so far.
Even though it’s been a terrible start, that isn’t uncommon for Adames, who might turn it on soon.
Most Valuable Player
There have been a couple of surprise players who have stepped up with great starts to the season, but it has been Jung Hoo Lee who has been arguably the best and most important for the Giants.
The young outfielder is in his second year after missing most of his rookie campaign with shoulder surgery. So far, he is proving to be a great player in 2025, and while he’s still got a lot to prove, he’s been a sparkplug for the offense.
So far, he has slashed .316/.372/.521 with three home runs, 18 RBI, and 11 doubles. Lee has been a doubles machine and is emerging as a key piece of the lineup.