Potential San Francisco Giants Deal Moves Surging Outfielder to AL Contender
Should the San Francisco Giants decide to give up on this season, there's at least one name that they should trade away.
Mike Yastrzemski is one of the few players for San Francisco that has really surged in trade value over the last month. He's under team control for next season, but it would be a smart idea to trade him at his peak to maximize the return.
FanSided's Zach Pressnell found a team that would be a great landing spot for Yastrzemski and a deal that could be intriguing for both sides.
The trade would see the Giants send the outfielder to the New York Yankees in exchange for right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter and second baseman Roc Riggio.
Beeter, 25, was a 2020 draft pick that looks ready to make the jump to the major league level. The problem is that New York has such a good bullpen that he has had a tough time breaking into the game plan. He would not have that same issue in San Francisco.
The Texas Tech product has a 3.72 ERA across 87 career games in the minors after dominating in college.
He has a solid fastball-curveball-slider combo that leads him to a lot of strikeouts. He's averaged 12.8 per nine across the minor leagues.
Riggio is another top-20 prospect in the Yankees farm system. He was a fourth-round selection in the 2023 MLB draft, out of Oklahoma State.
The 22-year-old has an intriguing power-speed comb, but has struggled to consistently get hits. He has slashed .226/.358/.393 across 72 games at the High-A level this season with seven home runs and 17 stolen bases.
He has a smaller build, standing at 5-foot-9, but has some solid potential on the defensive side of things thanks to his effort-level.
Yastrzemski took a while to get going this season, but has arrived with a solid stretch of play that has made him tradeable.
Since the start of July, he's slashing a very nice .320/.382/.520 line. He doesn't hit home runs, but has done well at hitting consistent extra-base hits.
The 33-year-old has been a big reason that the Giants haven't completely fallen off the radar in the playoff race, but it still hasn't been enough.
With every passing day, it makes less and less sense for San Francisco to try to compete rather than getting something of value for a couple of expendable names.
Grabbing two intriguing, top-20 New York prospects would be a win.