San Francisco Giants Garnering Huge Trade Interest for Superstar Pitcher
The San Francisco Giants still have to decide what they're going to do ahead of the MLB trade deadline next week.
On one hand, they could consider selling talent and building for the future. They have a few players teams around the league would want to acquire to bolster their World Series chances.
Another option for the Giants could be to buy talent. While they're extremely unlikely to win a championship this season, an addition or two would give them a fighting chance to get into the playoffs and try to make a run.
No one knows what San Francisco is going to do at the moment.
If they do decide to sell, one player wo has received a lot of interest around the league is their ace pitcher Blake Snell, according to a report from Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.
"The most important contract wrinkle involves left-hander Blake Snell, whom industry sources say is drawing significant trade interest after returning to his 2023 NL Cy Young Award-winning form over his past three starts. Snell signed a two-year, $62 million contract in March and his competitive balance tax (CBT) calculation of $29.7 million (which is slightly lower than his average annual guaranteed money because of salary deferrals) represents the largest input to the Giants’ CBT payroll at more than 12.5 percent."
Snell got off to a rough start in the 2024 MLB season. He struggled with a couple of injury issues and was unable to get into a groove.
That has changed over his last three starts.
In his last three outings, Snell has pitched 18.0 innings and has given up just two earned runs, six hits, five walks, and struck out 15 batters. Those numbers have increased his trade value significantly with the trade deadline just a few days away.
Around the league, there are a lot of teams who would like to acquire help for their rotations. Snell would be one of the biggest impact starters on the market if he's made available.
Still, it's not a given that he will be moved as one former MLB executive thinks the Giants will hold onto him.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding San Francisco over the next few days. Whether they buy or sell, they're expected to make some moves.