Potential San Francisco Giants Target Named Top-10 Free Agent This Offseason
Barring anything drastic happening in the final month of the regular season, the San Francisco Giants can start planning for the offseason.
It's been as disappointing of a campaign as the Giants could've ever expected, and with many holes to fill in the offseason, the front office has their work cut out for them. With Blake Snell and Matt Chapman potentially leaving, there's a chance that San Francisco will be significantly worse next year.
Around the trade deadline, the Giants were believed to have an interest in a center fielder and shortstop. With Jung Hoo Lee returning from his injury and the emergence of Tyler Fitzgerald, it's uncertain if that's where their attention will turn again in the offseason.
If it does, there's a shortstop on the market who makes a lot of sense for San Francisco. Milwaukee Brewers star Willy Adames hits free agency this offseason and is well-positioned to cash in on a big contract.
There haven't been many better than Adames at the position, especially offensively.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports named him the No. 7 free agent on the market this offseason, writing about how impressive he's been at the plate.
"Adames hasn't returned to the heights he soared to earlier in his career, when he posted a 122 OPS+ over the 2020-21 seasons. He has, nonetheless, done enough this year to erase the sour taste left from last season. Adames will be the best power-hitting shortstop available this offseason, having averaged more than 25 home runs per 162 games for his career. He's also sporting would-be career bests in both walk and strikeout rate. His defensive metrics have taken a hit, but it's reasonable to think he has at least a few more years left at the six."
The Brewers could try to keep him around, but they've often allowed their free agents to walk in the past. With Adames likely to get a sizeable contract, the expectation is that he'll wear a different jersey next season.
However, Milwaukee, a contender in the National League, might finally open the checkbook for a player of his caliber.
Adames is a questionable defender, but his .255/.338/.470 slash line with 28 home runs, 28 doubles, and an OPS+ of 121 shows where his value is.
The Giants will have some tough decisions to make this winter. Adding Adames would solve some of those issues, so expect them to get involved if they still want to upgrade the position.