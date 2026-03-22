Giants Grant Reliever Joey Lucchesi His Release for Obvious Reason

Just a couple of weeks ago the San Francisco Giants thought Joey Lucchesi was the solution to their health issues among left-handed relievers.

Now, he's looking for a new job.

Per Justice delos Santos of the San Jose Mercury-News on X (formerly Twitter) Lucchesi asked for and was granted his release on Sunday so he could seek a contract somewhere else. The Giants have not formally announced the move.

The decision was prompted by the Giants signing another left-handed reliever on Saturday to a Major League deal. Ryan Borucki signed a one-year contract. Lucchesi signed as a minor leaguer, meaning the Giants would have to clear a 40-man space for him on the opening day roster, the chances of which seem remote.

What Comes Next in Giants Left-Handed Relief?

San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Gage. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

San Francisco could have at least two left-handed relievers on the opening day roster. Matt Gage is the one lefty that has been healthy and available throughout spring training and would appear a lock to make the roster. By signing Borucki this late in the offseason, it almost guarantees that he’ll be there as well.

Borucki’s signing may indicate that the Giants are concerned another lefty, Erik Miller, may need a bit more build-up to be ready to join the bullpen. He has dealt with a back injury in spring training but returned last week to begin pitching in live games. His hope was to be built up enough to be ready. If he’s not, Borucki is insurance if Miller must go on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday.

San Francisco has already lost Reiver Sanmartin, who is expected to be out for three months due to hip surgery. San Francisco also signed Sam Hentges in the offseason but knew his recovery from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee would bleed into the regular season when he was signed.

Lucchesi joined the Giants on a minor league deal last season and didn’t make the opening day roster. Called up last June, he was a nice boost out of the bullpen. He went 0-1 with a 3.76 ERA in 38 games. He struck out 31 and walked 21 in 38.1 innings. He was especially helpful in lefty-on-lefty matchups, as he allowed those batters to hit .219 against him. San Francisco opted not to keep him and non-tendered him in November. He went unsigned until he joined the Giants in camp.

He pitched in three spring training games for the Giants, pitching three innings. He allowed five hits, one earned run and struck out two.