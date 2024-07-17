Potential San Francisco Giants Trade Gets Rid of Struggling Closer
The San Francisco Giants are still in the race for the playoffs, but don't look to be serious World Series contenders yet. With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, they need to make a decision on how they want to handle it.
If San Francisco does decide to sell off some of their veterans, one player that could be on the move is closer Camilo Doval.
He's putting up career-worst numbers and things aren't showing signs of improving.
With his trade value dwindling, San Francisco could move him while he still holds at least some respect around the league.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided put together a trade package with the Houston Astros that shows around what fans can expect to get back for their pitcher.
The deal would see San Francisco ship away Doval to Houston in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jose Fleury and outfielder Colin Barber.
Fleury would be the big selling point of this deal for the Giants. He's the No. 6 overall prospect in the Astros' farm system and their second-highest ranked pitcher.
The 22-year-old pitcher seems to be a few years away from making the majors, but does have a good bit of upside.
He made it to Double-A for the first time this season, bit has struggled to find his footing. He has a 6.31 ERA in 25.2 innings pitched.
July hasn't been kind, giving up five earned runs in 5.1 innings pitched with seven hits and four walks allowed. He's missed a large chunk of the year so far to the injured list, so maybe it's just shaking the cobwebs off.
At his best, he's a heavy-strikeout potential starter that does more with breaking stuff than a dominant fastball.
Barber has more limited potential, but could be a rotational outfielder at some point. He's flashed some power in the minors but hasn't stayed consistent.
It's not an overwhelming trade package, but could be all that San Francisco can muster if things keep going in the direction that they have been to close out the month for Doval.
That's where the risk in trading the 26-year-old lies. His confidence could have taken a hit to where he continues to struggle, however he has a longer track record of success than he does of poor play. It's possible that he turns things around before the end of the year to go back to his more consistent self.