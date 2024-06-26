Potential San Francisco Giants Trade Offloads Splash Free Agent Signing
The San Francisco Giants offseason signings have not gone the way that they had hoped and it could lead to an early re-shuffling of their roster.
With San Francisco continuing to drop in the standings, the likelihood of them becoming sellers at the trade deadline rises. One name that could be on the way out is third baseman Matt Chapman.
Chapman signed a three-year, $54 million dollar contract in the offseason, but that deal came with the option for him to re-enter free agency after the first season. It's likely that he does indeed hit free agency once again to look for a bigger contract.
If the Giants do indeed become sellers at the deadline, moving the 31-year-old for at least some return makes sense. If you're a team trading for him, knowing that he's a rental does hurt what you'd give up for him but he could still put your roster over the edge.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided put together a trade with the New York Yankees that could make sense for both sides.
New York would send over a trio of prospects in right-handed pitcher Will Warren, left-handed pitcher Kyle Carr and infielder Jorbit Vivas. None of those players are 'Top 100' guys, but could still be intriguing for a team looking to add to their system.
Warren, a right-handed pitcher, is the No. 7 prospect in the Yankees' farm system. He was an 8th round selection in the 2021 MLB draft out of Southeastern Louisiana University.
He's taken a bit of a beating this season in Triple-A ball with a 6.65 ERA, but has flashed some nice strikeout numbers and is improving his command. He is 25 years old, which is on the older side for a prospect, but would ideally make it to the Giants rotation soon.
Carr is more of a project pitcher than Warren, but also has a higher ceiling. He's a bit all over the place with his pitches but has a fastball and sweeper that could give pitching coaches the idea that they can turn him into a stud.
Vivas has struggled at the plate this season but has a nice speed-and-size combo that makes him at least a little bit intriguing. He's a solid defender that could develop into giving teams mid-teens home runs and mid-twenties stolen bases.
It's a win-win deal, the Yankees don't give up any players that they'll be missing anytime soon and gain a player that could help them in their legitimate World Series run this season.