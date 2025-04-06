San Francisco Giants Accomplish Team Feat Not Achieved in Two Decades
The San Francisco Giants can do no wrong right now. They have won six games in a row, and they are off to a 7-1 start to the season.
San Francisco opened up the year by taking two of three from the Cincinnati Reds. They then swept the Houston Astros and they are going for the sweep on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.
This start to the season suggests something special could happen at Oracle Park this year.
Since 2000, San Francisco has won five of their first six games four times, not including 2025. They went to the World Series in three of those years and won the fall classic twice.
Per the Giants officially X account, their 7-1 start is their best since 2003.
Now, in 2003, San Francisco lost to the eventual World Series champion Florida Marlins in the divisional round.
Despite the early exit, the team finished 100-61 that year. They won the National League West division by 15.5 games.
That should not be expected to happen this season, though. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball, and the San Diego Padres can give them plenty of fits. The Arizona Diamondbacks should not be counted out, either.
With how the Giants are playing at the moment, it would not be surprising to see them give the Dodgers a run for their money at the top of the division.
However, shooting for the Wild Card is what San Francisco should be doing. With the expanded playoffs, three Wild Card teams make the playoffs, and all three could come from the NL West.
The Giants do not open up their divisional games until the end of April, so there are plenty of chances for them to continue to add on wins before then.
Heading into Sunday's slate of games, the Giants rank seventh in runs scored, tied for eighth in home runs, ninth in slugging percentage and they are fourth in doubles.
On the mound, San Francisco ranks fourth in ERA and 12th in opponent batting average. The team has also played in some close games as they have recorded a save in five of their seven wins.
The Giants are getting it done in all aspects of the game. Something will eventually give for them, but this is a very encouraging start in San Francisco.
Barring any serious injuries, the Giants are officially a team to watch in the National League.