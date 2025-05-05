San Francisco Giants Ace Bounces Right Back Following Ugly Performance
The San Francisco Giants handled their business against the worst team in baseball this weekend in their division rival Colorado Rockies, taking three of four at home.
With a series victory on the line on Sunday afternoon, the Giants came out to play and were hot on both sides of the ball from the very first pitch.
A 13-hit effort produced nine runs and a relatively comfortable win in front of a happy crowd at Oracle Park, but there may have been no one more happy than San Francisco's starting pitcher.
The team's ace and workhorse Logan Webb was coming off a rough showing in his last start against the San Diego Padres, which generally means bad things ahead for the opposing team.
After giving up nine hits and five runs in five innings and raising his impressive ERA from 1.98 to 2.83. From the first pitch on Sunday, Webb was locked in and ready to get back on track.
In seven innings pitched, Webb gave up six hits and one run, striking out six en route to earning his fourth victory of the season.
Dropping his ERA back to 2.61, Webb got right back to the dominant ways that made the first month of his season so spectacular.
Entering the year, the right-hander was faced with a ton of pressure to have the best season of his career after the team failed to make the massive splash fans hoped for in free agency to address the rotation.
The hot start overall for the team has only ramped up the need for Webb to pitch a complete and successful season.
If the Giants are going to have any chance of reaching their potential this year, Webb is going to be a massive reason as to why.
After leading the Major Leagues in innings pitched two years ago and the National League last season, some wondered whether there could be some wear and tear on the 28-year-old.
No one in baseball has thrown as many innings as Webb since 2022, and for that matter no one is really all that close.
Instead of showing signs of slowing down this season though, the right-hander has ramped things up a notch.
Webb has finished second and sixth in National League Cy Young voting over the last two years, however if he can keep this up all season long, he will have a chance to finally capture the elusive honor.
More importantly though, San Francisco is going to have a chance to contend in the National League if he can continue to lead this staff the way he has.