San Francisco Giants Ace Can't Contain Laugh During Hilarious Bodily Function Moment
The San Francisco Giants lost a frustrating tilt against the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 2-0 on Friday night despite what was a brilliant performance from their star ace.
In six innings pitched, right-hander Logan Webb gave up just four hits and one earned run including a jaw-dropping 12 strikeouts. For as impressive as Webb was however, it was not enough for the Giants to give him any run support and alas the game was lost.
For a starting pitcher, there's not a whole lot more frustrating than earning a loss on a night where you post a wonderful performance.
Though as annoyed as he might have been, Webb could not help but laugh during his postgame press conference when either a teammate or someone else in the immediate vicinity let one loose and could be heard on the television cameras:
Trying to contain his laughter through a serious question from a reporter, Webb couldn't hold it together as he apologized for his hilarious immaturity.
"I'm sorry I'm sorry guys, farts are always funny, not going to lie," he said with a huge grin before struggling to produce a serious answer to the question about his strong start.
Though nobody wants to lose, clearly the mood in the Giants clubhouse is light as the team is off to an incredible 13-7 start which has them positioned much better than anyone expected through the first few weeks of the year.
Entering the year under an immense amount of personal pressure to carry this pitching staff on his back, Webb has been incredible so far this year over his first five starts.
With a 2.40 ERA and 1.033 WHIP, Webb has struck out 38 in 30 innings and his huge game on Friday night was his first loss of the season.
After leading the National League in innings pitched for each of the last two years, Webb has become as dependable as anyone else in Major League Baseball and this year so far looks to have taken another step for San Francisco.
Though both he and everyone else in the clubhouse wanted the win Friday during what was a cold night for the offense, pitching like he has provided is going to lead to a whole lot more victories.
If the postgame presser was any indication, clearly Webb is not losing any sleep as the Giants try to bounce back on Saturday afternoon.