San Francisco Giants Agree to Massive Extension With Superstar Third Baseman
The San Francisco Giants made a splash late Wednesday night when they agreed to a massive extension with their superstar third baseman.
ESPN insider Jeff Passan shook the baseball world when he announced that the Giants and Matt Chapman reached an agreement on a six-year, $150 million extension.
In signing this deal, the two parties agreed to wipe out the next two player option years, meaning this new deal will start next season. Chapman will not be going anywhere just as the rumors of him moving to a new team had started to pick up steam once again.
San Francisco signed the third baseman to a deal at the beginning of March, fairly late into the offseason. It was just a one-year, $16.6 million deal with the two player options maxing out at $18.6 million. This new contract sees him getting a raise up to $25.2 million on average for the duration of the contract.
The Victorville, Calif. native has had a very interesting season, but has surely earned his new big money deal.
If the first two months of the year were any indication, many thought that this would be a one-and-done situation where the parties would agree to go their separate ways at the end of the season.
Many thought the Giants could actually trade him at this year's deadline just to make sure they get something out of it.
Over the first 45 games of the season, he was putting up a slash line of just .206/.258/.341. While Chapman hasn't been known for his bat, it was still way below anywhere the team would have expected him to be when they signed him.
The late signing could have played a part in his slow start, as it did with a lot of players this year, but that was mostly a pitcher crisis.
He eventually settled into his new environment and worked his way back to being the normal slugger with a great glove that fans have come to expect.
Over the month of August alone, Chapman put up a fantastic .270/.333/.520 slash line.
This new extension signifies that Farhan Zaidi and the rest of the San Francisco brass are not going to give up on their current roster and will still try to compete fairly soon.
There have already been reports they are looking to sign fellow offseason acquisition Blake Snell to an extension as well, who notably has the same agent as Chapman.
The first item on the to-do list for this upcoming winter can be marked off with a check, though.