San Francisco Giants Ace Responds to Executive's Critical Remarks
The San Francisco Giants entered the All-Star break sitting in a weird spot.
They have clearly underperformed compared to expectations after they overhauled their roster, but because things are so tight in the National League Wild Card race, they find themselves just three games back and can play their way in if they get hot.
When they get back on the field Friday, that will start an 11-game stretch before the July 30 trade deadline which will ultimately determine the future of this current group.
If they aren't able to showcase some semblance of a turnaround, then there's a chance the Giants' front office will sell off some pieces in a market that should favor those looking to ship out contributors to teams who are contending.
It's no secret this season hasn't gone as planned, sparking president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi to go on local radio and proclaim this campaign has been disappointing.
Even though pretty much everyone in San Francisco would agree with that statement, it was interesting to hear the architect of this roster have such strong words about their current state before they even hit the midway point.
Giants ace Logan Webb heard those comments and classified them as a "fair assessment."
"I feel that way, too. There's no other way. We've played good stretches of baseball, and we've played bad stretches of baseball. The fans have been somewhat disappointed, but we're a very talented team and situationally have to be a little better," the star pitcher told John Shea of The San Francisco Chronicle.
That's been the company line coming out of this clubhouse and organization for the majority of the year.
When they flip the switch remains to be seen.
Zaidi is facing some mounting pressure to see this group get into the playoffs or else he could be fired according to a new report, so they would have to completely fall out of the postseason race during this upcoming stretch for him to start selling off some pieces.
Fellow All-Star Heliot Ramos is a bit more confident about the state of the team, offering some conviction they will be able to turn it around and start playing consistent baseball.
"The playoffs are possible. I feel we have a big opportunity to be in the playoffs. I'm ready to be in the playoffs. We will be in the playoffs. That's something that's going to happen, and I think it's going to happen soon," he said.
Ultimately, if that's going to happen it will be decided by the players on the field.