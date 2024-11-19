San Francisco Giants Add Two Top Prospects to Major League Roster
The San Francisco Giants added two prospects to their 40-man roster at Monday’s reserve deadline, protecting both from next month’s Rule 5 Draft.
San Francisco added right-handed pitchers Carson Seymour and Carson Ragsdale to the Major League roster. To make room for one, the Giants designated right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Teng for assignment.
There were some questions about how many prospects the Giants might try to protect at the deadline with just one spot available. San Francisco has three Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline, of which Seymour is one at No. 23.
But the other two — shortstop Aeverson Arteaga, who is ranked No. 11; and catcher Onil Perez, who is ranked No. 28, will be available to all teams when the Rule 5 draft is held in Dallas on Dec. 11 during the annual winter meetings.
There is no guarantee the Giants will lose either player in the draft, which is possibly what they’re gambling on. Many teams go after players that are close to being Major League ready due to the roster requirements.
Any Major League team that selects a Rule 5-eligible player must pay $100,000. If that player doesn't stay on the 26-man roster for the full season, he must be offered back to his former team for $50,000.
Seymour pitched at Triple-A Sacramento last season and went 7-10 with a 4.82 ERA in 29 games (28 starts). He struck out 132 and walked 60 in a career-high 134.2 innings.
Neither Arteaga nor Perez are close to Triple-A. Arteaga was a .209 hitter in 24 games in the minors last season and he’s been in the Giants system since 2021.
Perez batted .236 with a home run and 30 RBI in 79 games with High-A Eugene.
Teng made his MLB debut in 2024 and threw in four games, finishing with no record and a 9.82 ERA. The Taiwan native struck out seven and walked eight in 11 innings.
The next major deadline for the Giants is Friday, when they must determine which arbitration-eligible players they will tender an offer. This is not the start of the arbitration process, only the club’s determination about whether they will offer them a contract for 2025 or not.
Four Giants are eligible for arbitration — outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, first baseman/outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr., right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval and right-handed pitcher Tyler Rogers.
If the Giants opt not to tender any of those players they will become free agents.