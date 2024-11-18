San Francisco Giants Urged to Pursue Elite Reliever to Replace Camilo Doval
The San Francisco Giants had few bright spots during the 2024 campaign. Unfortunately, the team's play wasn't always their most significant issue.
The Giants had a few players who didn't play up to previous standards, which is a concern for a club that wants to compete for a World Series soon under new president of baseball operations Buster Posey.
At the top of that list was Camilo Doval, who was once viewed as the top reliever in Major League Baseball. When the right-hander was at his best a few years ago, he was nearly unhittable.
Fast forward to 2024, and he was regressed. San Francisco eventually sent him to Triple-A to work on his repertoire, perhaps the biggest sign of how much he struggled. Doval finished with 23 saves, a far cry from the 39 he recorded in 2023.
Some believe he won't be on the team next season. There should be multiple teams around the league interested in trading for him if the Giants make him available, but his value is lower than it would've been had they moved him in 2023.
If San Francisco goes that route, they could be in the mix for a closer. Doval didn't close every game for the Giants due to his rough showing, but he still profiles as a closer moving forward.
If their plan was to have him close games in the future, trading him would leave a hole in their bullpen.
However, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes he's found the perfect option, naming them a suitor for closer Devin Williams. In fact, Miller wrote that just about every contender or would-be contender would have an interest in Willlams, who is entering the final year of arbitration.
"At the very least, the Red Sox, Royals, Rangers, Phillies, Giants and Diamondbacks all have question marks at closer and would be very interested in one year of Williams' services."
Williams has been an effective reliever his entire career, and trading for Williams would give the Giants a closer who's proven to be reliable late in games. Unfortunately, he didn't have the postseason he was looking for, but that doesn't diminish his career 1.83 ERA.
He has video game-like numbers, which should interest the front office if they want to improve the back end of the bullpen.
The trade package shouldn't be much, considering he hits free agency in 2026.
Not that San Francisco could swap Doval for Williams, but they could throw him in the deal if the Milwaukee Brewers believe he'll figure it out, which wouldn't come as much of a surprise after dominating early in his career.