San Francisco Giants Address Second Base Void Trading for Former Rookie of the Year
The San Francisco Giants have more question marks than answers for their lineup heading into the offseason.
Third baseman Matt Chapman, outfielders Heliot Ramos, catcher Patrick Bailey and Tyler Fitzgerald, whether it is at shortstop or somewhere else, seem to be the only locks for Bob Melvin’s lineup in 2025. They hope center fielder Jung Hoo Lee joins that group after a tough first season in the MLB that ended prematurely because of a shoulder injury.
The team should be aggressive this offseason seeking out upgrades. That is easier said than done, as convincing free agents to commit to the Giants has been difficult.
That could lead to the team scouring the trade market for upgrades. One team that could be a match for them is the Cincinnati Reds.
Over at Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named San Francisco as a potential fit for second baseman Jonathan India.
Given the surplus of infield talent Cincinnati possesses, it would be smart for the Giants to gauge India’s market and try to acquire him. He was a hot commodity on the trade market last winter and could very well be again this year.
They aren’t going to give him away, as his leadership qualities are worth a ton even if he isn’t performing up to standard on the field.
Alas, India would be an ideal acquisition for the Giants, as their void at second base is a massive one. Thairo Estrada’s production fell off a cliff in 2024, as he is likely better suited for a utility role off the bench than being an everyday starter at the keystone. That is, if he is brought back at all in free agency.
The 2021 Rookie of the Year has been unable to replicate that level of production with the Reds, but he would provide San Francisco with a steady performer. He brings a nice power/speed combination with 162-game averages of 20 home runs, 31 doubles and 13 steals.
Encouragingly, some of his percentages are heading in the right direction. India has cut down on his strikeout percentage every season as a pro and has been below the league average all four seasons. His walk percentage is above league average, coming off a career-high 12.5 percent in 2024.
If the Giants' coaching staff can coax a little more hard contact out of him, his production will take off as his strike-zone recognition continues to improve.
With two years of team control left, India is someone that the new-look San Francisco front office led by Buster Posey should be comfortable paying for. Turning 28 in December, they would have him in the lineup for his prime.