Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Already Have Important Spot in Lineup Set for Next Five Years

The San Francisco Giants found their longterm answer for third base last year, giving them a few years before it becomes a concern.

Dylan Sanders

Sep 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) plays his position against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Oracle Park.
Sep 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) plays his position against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants are trying to figure out long term plans for a few different spots in the lineup, but one that is secure is third base.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together an examination of each MLB team's five-year plan at the the hot corner, and only one name is mentioned for the Giants.

San Francisco went all in on Matt Chapman last year when they signed him to a six-year, $151 million deal that will keep him in a Giants uniform through the 2030 season.

Chapman was a splash signing ahead of the 2024 season, that stumbled out of the gate, and had a deal that included some opt outs. After he turned his season around, though, San Francisco decided to award him with a massive contract extension.

Over the last 97 games of the season, he posted a .253/.340/.494 slash line with 19 home runs and 10 stolen bases. If he is producing like that at the plate, with his rock solid defense, the Giants will have to be ecstatic with his contract and their investment.

That would also mean a return to the beginning form of his career where he looked like a perennial All-Star. He has not made it since 2019, though.

His status as an all-time defender at third base is safe. He already has five Gold Gloves in the last seven years.

Further down the road, current top-10 San Francisco prospect Walker Martin was mentioned by Reuter as a name to watch that could eventually fill in for Chapman after his time is done.

Martin would be 27 when Chapman's contract runs out, which would ideally mean he is already in the Majors.

Given his arm, he is going to be trained on the left side of the infield. With both of those spots locked down, though, there is a chance that he moves over to second.

He was an older draft pick out of high school, given that he is just about to turn 21 and just had his first professional season, but there is plenty to be excited about with him.

The youngster posted a .218/.391/.362 slash line with eight home runs and six stolen bases in 69 games. He struck out a lot, but also drew a ton of walks.

No matter where Martin ends up, the current and future plans at third seem to be solid for the Giants.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/San Francisco Giants News