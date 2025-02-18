San Francisco Giants Already Have Important Spot in Lineup Set for Next Five Years
The San Francisco Giants are trying to figure out long term plans for a few different spots in the lineup, but one that is secure is third base.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together an examination of each MLB team's five-year plan at the the hot corner, and only one name is mentioned for the Giants.
San Francisco went all in on Matt Chapman last year when they signed him to a six-year, $151 million deal that will keep him in a Giants uniform through the 2030 season.
Chapman was a splash signing ahead of the 2024 season, that stumbled out of the gate, and had a deal that included some opt outs. After he turned his season around, though, San Francisco decided to award him with a massive contract extension.
Over the last 97 games of the season, he posted a .253/.340/.494 slash line with 19 home runs and 10 stolen bases. If he is producing like that at the plate, with his rock solid defense, the Giants will have to be ecstatic with his contract and their investment.
That would also mean a return to the beginning form of his career where he looked like a perennial All-Star. He has not made it since 2019, though.
His status as an all-time defender at third base is safe. He already has five Gold Gloves in the last seven years.
Further down the road, current top-10 San Francisco prospect Walker Martin was mentioned by Reuter as a name to watch that could eventually fill in for Chapman after his time is done.
Martin would be 27 when Chapman's contract runs out, which would ideally mean he is already in the Majors.
Given his arm, he is going to be trained on the left side of the infield. With both of those spots locked down, though, there is a chance that he moves over to second.
He was an older draft pick out of high school, given that he is just about to turn 21 and just had his first professional season, but there is plenty to be excited about with him.
The youngster posted a .218/.391/.362 slash line with eight home runs and six stolen bases in 69 games. He struck out a lot, but also drew a ton of walks.
No matter where Martin ends up, the current and future plans at third seem to be solid for the Giants.