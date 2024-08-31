San Francisco Giants Second-Round Pick Eyes Turnaround Next Season
Much of the talk in the San Francisco Giants organization is the development of future first baseman Bryce Eldridge.
The Giants’ first-round pick in 2023 is currently at High-A Eugene and he's putting together a terrific season that should lead to a promotion soon. In fact he was the Giants’ lone representative at the MLB Futures Game earlier this season.
But San Francisco has a wealth of young prospects they're hoping can tribute at the Major League level one day. Some are like Eldridge. They're making their way through the system. Others are facing the end of difficult seasons and are hoping that 2025 can lead to a turnaround.
Recently, Baseball America selected one player from each organization that it believes is a turnaround candidate for 2025. These are players that have struggled in the minors this year due to performance, injury or suspension.
For the Giants the site selected shortstop Walker Martin.
Per MLB Pipeline, Martin is San Francisco’s No. 7 prospect. He is projected for a call-up in 2027. But the 20-year-old is dealing with a relatively forgettable season, his first in professional baseball.
The Giants selected Martin with the No. 52 pick last year and paid him an over-slot bonus of nearly $3 million.
The Eaton, Colo., native was a star at Eaton High School, as he was named the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year after batting .633 with 75 RBIs and also led all high school players in the nation with 20 home runs. He even played quarterback in high school led them to a state championship.
The Giants decided not to start Martin’s professional career last summer and opted to have him play with their Arizona Complex League team this summer. Once the ACL Giants’ season was complete he was promoted to Class A San Jose. His bat has struggled at both levels of the minor leagues.
Combined he has slashed .211/.390/.335/.725 with six home runs and 31 RBI, along with seven doubles and a triple.
Shortstop was a sore spot for the Giants at the Major League level until the emergence of Tyler Fitzgerald, who took over the position at midseason and has put up impressive numbers. It looks like his position for the near term.
But the future may belong to Martin. According to MLB Pipeline, “Martin has a sweet left-handed swing and a disciplined approach. With his bat speed and projectable strength, he has more power potential than a typical middle infielder.”
That’s the sort of profile that will play in the Majors. The Giants just need to give him some time to develop.