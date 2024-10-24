San Francisco Giants Among Three Suitors for Top Player in MLB Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants should have their eyes set on multiple players in the free agency market this winter.
At the top of that list should be slugger Juan Soto, arguably the best pure hitter the game has ever seen. Soto is the prized possession of the offseason and whoever lands him should feel confident about their team improving moving forward.
Landing players of his caliber is always difficult. The Giants, specifically, have signed high-end players but no true superstar over the past few winters.
San Francisco has its issues as an organization, mostly centered around playing at Oracle Park. Hitters of Soto's caliber often want to play in hitter-friendly ballparks, which Oracle wouldn't offer him.
Nonetheless, the Giants have been linked to the 25-year-old multiple times in the offseason and were again paired on Monday.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the top 25 free agents available and potential landing spots. For Soto, he named San Francisco one of the three teams he'd fit with.
"It’s extremely rare for a player of Soto’s caliber to reach free agency before his age-26 season, making the four-time All-Star a bit of a Hot Stove unicorn. Bryce Harper and Manny Machado were in similar situations after the 2018 season and each cashed in with free-agent deals worth at least $300 million. Soto’s price tag should be significantly higher -- especially after a strong postseason performance that helped propel the Yankees to the World Series -- with most industry insiders projecting a deal of at least 10 years and $500 million."
On paper, the pairing makes perfect sense. The Giants have been searching for a superstar talent throughout the past few offseasons, and landing Soto would give them just that.
It remains uncertain what the front office plans to do. After making changes in their front office and financial commitments to players for the future, spending seems to be what they'll do.
Until they do as such, there will be question marks, but prior indications are promising, which is all fans can currently ask for.
Regarding Soto, he's the definition of a franchise-changing talent. He's continued to impress in big moments and proved in New York City that he could play anywhere.
The left-hander slashed .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs and a 178 OPS+ during the campaign.
In a contract season, guys often press. Instead, the youngster raised his price, which could be well above $500 million now.