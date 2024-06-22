San Francisco Giants Announce Major Roster Changes as Star Hits Injured List
Things have not been easy for the San Francisco Giants this year after they aggressively overhauled their roster in the offseason to turn themselves into a contending team once again.
Outside of Jordan Hicks and Matt Chapman, the high-profile additions to this team have largely been flops.
Much of that is no fault of the players as Jung Hoo Lee suffered a freak shoulder injury that will force him to miss the rest of the year. Blake Snell signed late and didn't have a proper ramp up period to get his body ready for Major League Baseball.
One thing continues to plague this team into the summer months, and that is injuries.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that another roster shift has been made by the Giants following placing their star outfielder Mike Yastrzemski on the injured list with a strained oblique. Starting pitcher Keaton Winn will also join him on the IL with elbow inflammation.
In corresponding moves, San Francisco is calling up star prospect Luis Matos and David Villar.
Matos is getting another opportunity in the bigs after he made his debut in 2023 and spent 73 games with the Giants on his way to slashing .250/.319/.342 with two homers, 16 extra-base hits, and 14 RBI. He got much less work this year, getting into only 21 contests before getting sent down in the midst of his slump.
There was some thought he wouldn't be in the minors for long if he looked like he had figured things out at the plate.
With the injury to Yastrzemski, he'll get another chance to show the organization that he can become an impact player at the big league level.
How long he will stay in The Show is uncertain, though.
Yastrzemski has described his oblique strain as "mild" and is "happy they caught it early." The hope is he can return in 10 days.
As for Winn, this is a disappointing development.
In his second year in the MLB, he looked like he could be a piece of this rotation moving forward as he posted a 3.18 ERA over his first six starts this season. Things got away from him in May as he was shelled and subsequently placed on the IL with right forearm discomfort.
This will now be the second IL stint for Winn, something that is never good for a young pitcher.