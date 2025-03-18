San Francisco Giants Announce New Way for Fans to Watch Games
San Francisco Giants fans will soon have a new way to watch their favorite team, as NBC has announced that Bay Area sports coverage will be added to their streaming service Peacock starting in the 2025 season.
Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required), fans will be able to add an additional subscription onto their existng account which will grant them access to the games.
Along with the Giants, Bay Area fans will also be able to to watch several other teams including the Golden State Warriors, San Jose Sharks, Sacramento Kings, and Athletics.
Per Slusser, the add-on is slated to cost an additional $17.95 a month on top of subscribers existing subscriptions.
This serves as just the latest example of sports organizations recognizing the major shift in how fans are consuming media in the digital age, and adapting to fit those ever changing trends.
With fans increasingly moving away from traditional broadcast options such as cable and satellite, we've seen just about every major network move towards the subscription based streaming model.
Along with San Francisco, fans of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox will be able to purchase a similar subscription as well, as both teams media rights are currently owned by their respective NBC affiliates.
With the MLB continuing to focus on expanding the reach of the sport to a wider audience, options like this are sure to put a smile on the face of everybody at the League Office.