San Francisco Giants Announce Spring Training Reporting Dates in Scottsdale
It's been quite the offseason for the San Francisco Giants and the time is growing near for them to head to Scottsdale, Ariz., to begin spring training next month.
On Tuesday, the Giants, along with the rest of the teams in Major League Baseball, announced their workout dates for pitchers and catchers along with the rest of their roster.
The Giants will play their spring training games at Scottsdale Stadium.
San Francisco expects pitchers and catchers to report on Feb. 12. This will be the first spring training with new president of baseball operations Buster Posey in charge.
Among the pitchers expected to report is three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, who finalized his one year, $15 million deal with the Giants over the weekend. San Francisco hopes that he can add veteran heft to a rotation led by Logan Webb, who has pitched more innings than any starting pitcher in baseball in the last three years.
San Francisco expects Robbie Ray, now two years removed from Tommy John surgery, to be a consistent part of the rotation. From there, the Giants have options, led by Kyle Harrison. Other starting options include Jordan Hicks, Hayden Birdsong, Tristan beck, Landen Roupp and Keaton Winn.
The bullpen should be an interesting competition as former All-Star closer Camilo Doval returns after a roller-coaster season in 2024. The Giants are hopeful that he can reclaim the form that made him one of baseball’s best closers not so long ago.
Ryan Walker returns, along with Taylor Rogers and a host of relievers that were important to last year's campaign.
San Francisco expects Patrick Bailey to be at starting catcher but added some depth behind him by trading for former Texas Rangers prospect Sam Huff.
Position players are expected to report on Feb. 17.
The Giants’ biggest splash this offseason was signing shortstop Willy Adames to the biggest free agent contract in franchise history. That allowed San Francisco to move Tyler Fitzgerald to second base.
Matt Chapman signed a long-term extension and will play third base. LaMonte Wade Jr. is expected to be the starter at first base but is a player that could be traded to make room for prospect Bryce Eldridge.
The starting outfield should include Heliot Ramos, Jung Hoo Lee and Mike Yastrzemski.
San Francisco opens its spring training schedule at Texas on Feb. 22. The Giants open the season on the road at Cincinnati on March 27.