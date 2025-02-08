Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Announce Spring Training Television Games, Times

The San Francisco Giants are preparing to head to Scottsdale for spring training and Giants fans can watch and listen from the Bay Area.

Jul 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants hat and glove on the bench against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park.
Jul 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants hat and glove on the bench against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
For those San Francisco Giants fans that can’t make it to spring training, they will be able to watch several games on NBC Sports Bay Area in February and March, the team recently announced.

Along with television, many of the games will be carried on the team’s flagship radio station, KNBR or can be heard via an audiocast at sfgiants.com.

The television broadcasts won’t kick in until March 8 when the Giants host the Royals. It’s the first of five games that will be on television.

The other TV games include March 11 against the Athletics, March 16 against the Athletics, along with the franchise’s two exhibition games against the Tigers at Oracle Park on March 14 and 25.

More than half of the spring training games will be on KNBR, starting with their road trip to the Rangers on Feb. 22. Games not on KNBR will be heard via audiocast.

Pitchers and catchers will report on Wednesday, with position players reporting on Feb. 17. The team will train and play their home games at Scottsdale Stadium.

The Giants open their Cactus League slate on Feb. 22 against the Rangers at Surprise Stadium. San Francisco’s spring breakout game, which features its top prospects, will be played in Scottsdale on March 15 against the Rangers.

San Francisco Giants 2025 Spring Training Schedule

(all times pacific; home games in bold)

Sat, Feb 22: at Texas, 1:05 PM, KNBR

Sun, Feb 23: vs. Cincinnati, 1:05 PM, KNBR

Mon, Feb 24: vs. Colorado (SS), 1:05 PM, KNBR

Mon, Feb 24: at Los Angeles Angels, 1:10 PM, Audiocast

Tue, Feb 25: at Athletics, 1:05 PM, Audiocast

Wed, Feb 26: vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM, Audiocast

Thu, Feb 27: at Seattle, 1:10 PM, KNBR

Fri, Feb 28: vs. Milwaukee, 1:05 PM, KNBR

Sat, Mar 1: at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM

Sun, Mar 2: vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM

Tue, Mar 4: at San Diego, 1:10 PM, Audiocast

Wed, Mar 5: at Arizona, 1:10 PM, Audiocast

Thu, Mar 6: vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 7: at Cincinnati, 1:05 PM, Audiocast

Sat, Mar 8: vs. Kansas City, 1:05 PM, KNBR, NBCSBA

Sun, Mar 9: vs.  San Diego (SS), 1:05 PM, KNBR

Sun, Mar 9: at Chicago Cubs (SS), 1:05 PM, Audiocast

Mon, Mar 10: at Colorado, 1:10 PM, Audiocast

Tue, Mar 11: vs. Athletics, 6:05 PM, KNBR, NBCSBA

Wed, Mar 12: at Cleveland, 1:05 PM, Audiocast

Thu, Mar 13: vs. Texas, 1:05 PM, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 14: at Milwaukee, 1:10 PM, Audiocast

Sat, Mar 15: vs. Seattle, 1:05 PM, KNBR

Sun, Mar 16: vs. Athletics, 1:05 PM, KNBR, NBCSBA

Mon, Mar 17: at Chicago White Sox 1:05 PM

Tue, Mar 18: vs. San Diego, 6:05 PM, KNBR

Tue, Mar 18: at Colorado, 6:40 PM

Wed, Mar 19: at Kansas City, 6:05 PM, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 21: vs. Cleveland, 1:05 PM, Audiocast

Sat, Mar 22: vs. Arizona, 1:05 PM, KNBR

Sun, March 23 at Sacramento, TBA, KNBR

Mon, Mar 24: vs. Detroit*, 6:45 PM, KNBR, KSFN, NBCSBA

Tue, Mar 25: vs. Detroit*, 5:00 PM, KNBR, KSFN, NBCSBA

*-at Oracle Park, San Francisco

Matthew Postins
MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

