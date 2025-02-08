San Francisco Giants Announce Spring Training Television Games, Times
For those San Francisco Giants fans that can’t make it to spring training, they will be able to watch several games on NBC Sports Bay Area in February and March, the team recently announced.
Along with television, many of the games will be carried on the team’s flagship radio station, KNBR or can be heard via an audiocast at sfgiants.com.
The television broadcasts won’t kick in until March 8 when the Giants host the Royals. It’s the first of five games that will be on television.
The other TV games include March 11 against the Athletics, March 16 against the Athletics, along with the franchise’s two exhibition games against the Tigers at Oracle Park on March 14 and 25.
More than half of the spring training games will be on KNBR, starting with their road trip to the Rangers on Feb. 22. Games not on KNBR will be heard via audiocast.
Pitchers and catchers will report on Wednesday, with position players reporting on Feb. 17. The team will train and play their home games at Scottsdale Stadium.
The Giants open their Cactus League slate on Feb. 22 against the Rangers at Surprise Stadium. San Francisco’s spring breakout game, which features its top prospects, will be played in Scottsdale on March 15 against the Rangers.
San Francisco Giants 2025 Spring Training Schedule
(all times pacific; home games in bold)
Sat, Feb 22: at Texas, 1:05 PM, KNBR
Sun, Feb 23: vs. Cincinnati, 1:05 PM, KNBR
Mon, Feb 24: vs. Colorado (SS), 1:05 PM, KNBR
Mon, Feb 24: at Los Angeles Angels, 1:10 PM, Audiocast
Tue, Feb 25: at Athletics, 1:05 PM, Audiocast
Wed, Feb 26: vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM, Audiocast
Thu, Feb 27: at Seattle, 1:10 PM, KNBR
Fri, Feb 28: vs. Milwaukee, 1:05 PM, KNBR
Sat, Mar 1: at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 2: vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM
Tue, Mar 4: at San Diego, 1:10 PM, Audiocast
Wed, Mar 5: at Arizona, 1:10 PM, Audiocast
Thu, Mar 6: vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM, Audiocast
Fri, Mar 7: at Cincinnati, 1:05 PM, Audiocast
Sat, Mar 8: vs. Kansas City, 1:05 PM, KNBR, NBCSBA
Sun, Mar 9: vs. San Diego (SS), 1:05 PM, KNBR
Sun, Mar 9: at Chicago Cubs (SS), 1:05 PM, Audiocast
Mon, Mar 10: at Colorado, 1:10 PM, Audiocast
Tue, Mar 11: vs. Athletics, 6:05 PM, KNBR, NBCSBA
Wed, Mar 12: at Cleveland, 1:05 PM, Audiocast
Thu, Mar 13: vs. Texas, 1:05 PM, Audiocast
Fri, Mar 14: at Milwaukee, 1:10 PM, Audiocast
Sat, Mar 15: vs. Seattle, 1:05 PM, KNBR
Sun, Mar 16: vs. Athletics, 1:05 PM, KNBR, NBCSBA
Mon, Mar 17: at Chicago White Sox 1:05 PM
Tue, Mar 18: vs. San Diego, 6:05 PM, KNBR
Tue, Mar 18: at Colorado, 6:40 PM
Wed, Mar 19: at Kansas City, 6:05 PM, Audiocast
Fri, Mar 21: vs. Cleveland, 1:05 PM, Audiocast
Sat, Mar 22: vs. Arizona, 1:05 PM, KNBR
Sun, March 23 at Sacramento, TBA, KNBR
Mon, Mar 24: vs. Detroit*, 6:45 PM, KNBR, KSFN, NBCSBA
Tue, Mar 25: vs. Detroit*, 5:00 PM, KNBR, KSFN, NBCSBA
*-at Oracle Park, San Francisco