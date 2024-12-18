San Francisco Giants Boss Building Franchise in His Image, Insider Says
When the San Francisco Giants hired Buster Posey to replace Farhan Zaidi, it was clear that San Francisco would be heading in a new direction, but unclear what direction that was. The new regime has now made their first big signing and the direction and type of player that Posey and company want is becoming clear.
That type of player are ones like Posey himself, as Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle explained on the show Foul Territory.
"I think Buster Posey really wants gritty guys," she said. "There was a lot of talk the other day, and this won't come as a surprise to anyone, during the WIlly Adames press conference. He played in 161 last year, wanted to play 162, he wants those kind of guys, he wants guys that play like he did."
Chapman played 154 games last year, the first Giants player to appear in 150 or more games since WIlmer Flores in 2022. Chapman's ability to play everyday and show that type of grit is why San Francisco felt comfortable giving him a huge extension.
Adames has played in at least 140 games each of the past two years, including that 161 number last season.
Another player who they are currently a "favorite" for is that same type of gritty guy, just from the mound. Corbin Burnes has made at least 32 starts in each of the last three seasons, including at least 190 innings all three years and even a 200 inning season. That is something not seen as often in the game anymore.
One of the big complaints during the Zaidi era was that the Giants didn't always hav that one player who played everyday. There was a lot of platooning, and it now seems like Posey wants to get away from that and find players who will be there everyday.
"He wants Chapman's, Adames' guys who are going to go out and really fight and lift up their teammates and hold them accountable, too, which is exactly what Buster did when he was a player. I think that's important for him," Slusser continued.
The president of baseball operations wants to re-work this team and build a new identity in his vision, which is something he has begun to do. However, in order to do that, Posey will need time and patience to turn over a roster like that.
With the addition of Adames, though, he joins Webb and Chapman as those type of gritty players who will be out there everyday.