San Francisco Giants President Has Helped Change Franchise's Outlook
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the biggest surprises so far this season, and a major reason for that has come from the top.
For the last three years, the Giants have been mediocre at best. With a record right around the .500 mark every year during that span, it was a frustrating time for San Francisco.
This mediocrity, despite spending quite a bit on players, resulted in a new change in the front office with former All-Star catcher Buster Posey taking over as the new team president.
It was a bold decision to hire Posey, but as one of the best players in recent history for the franchise, he clearly cares about them deeply and wants to see them be successful.
So far, the results with Posey in charge have been superb. The Giants have one of the best records in the National League and are looking to snap their postseason drought.
Even though front office members are usually ridiculed more than they are praised, the Giants seem very happy with their new president.
Maria Guardado of MLB.com recently wrote about the best newcomer for the Giants being Posey, who completed his first full offseason this past winter.
“San Francisco has played noticeably cleaner baseball and shown more grit under Posey, who has tried to rebuild the club’s identity around pitching and defense this year," she wrote.
The former National League MVP didn’t go crazy this winter to improve the team, as they had the desire to cut payroll a bit after some poor spending in recent years.
However, he did make two notable signings in Willy Adames and Justin Verlander.
For Adames, he was brought in to help lead a struggling offense from recent campaigns. However, it is very impressive despite the slugger not getting off to a hot start, the team is seemingly much-improved so far on offense.
Furthermore, Verlander was signed to a one-year deal to provide some leadership and help replace Blake Snell. As a future Hall of Famer, a player like Verlander being in the locker room can do wonders for a team, and it seemingly has.
Overall, even though neither of the signings have hit the ground running, San Francisco is finding ways to win.
As a former catcher, Posey wanted this team to have some toughness. While the offense has been better, this is a franchise that will lean on their pitching and defense. So far, they have been very good in both of those areas.
While it’s still early, the Giants' new president has helped make some positive changes for the franchise.