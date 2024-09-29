San Francisco Giants Called 'Too Mediocre' As They Miss Playoffs Again
The San Francisco Giants have not done a stellar job of building out a roster that can be anything more than okay in the past years and it has cost them another spot in the postseason.
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN examined each team that missed the MLB playoffs and came up with the biggest reason that they'll be staying home in October. For the Giants, the reasoning was pretty simple. They're too mediocre.
"We want to be as specific as we can with these diagnoses and possible solutions. For a team like the Giants, it's really hard to do. Whether you're looking at won-loss record, run differential or any other statistical facet of the game, this is a middling team," said Doolittle. "The solution? Saying San Francisco should sign a franchise player is easy; we do that every year. But it really is the obvious move."
This past offseason, Farhan Zaidi actually brought in some players that had carried some major accolades. An international MVP, a reigning Cy Young winner, an All-Star and a former MLB MVP candidate. It still wasn't enough to overcome mediocrity, because the players probably weren't the right moves to make.
Either they just simply weren't players that could be faces of the franchise or they were guys that were clearly only there for a short time.
The most successful signing was obviously Matt Chapman, who the team has already signed to a massive extension. The problem? He still wasn't an All-Star and has posted a dissapointing .246/.328/.459 slashing line.
He's a nice piece on defense and great leader in the clubhouse, but just not someone that can be a face of a World Series franchise given his issues with consistently producing at the plate.
Blake Snell has finally turned back into the elite, staff cornerstone that was promised, but he's already preparing to hit free agency and will fetch a huge contract. It's not impossible for him to come back to the Bay Area, but isn't expected.
If the Giants decide to go the pitcher route again, it should be someone that they can hand out a long term contract to, so they can avoid the Snell debacle again in the future.
It's a roster that should absolutely be able to win any game that is put in front of them, but are just missing that final piece. Of course, it's easier said than done, but San Francisco has the money at their disposal to finally land a big fish this offseason.