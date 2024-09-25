San Francisco Giants’ Zaidi Speaks on Current Situation
In the midst of a season in which the San Francisco Giants failed to make the playoffs again, the questions about Farhan Zaidi are now starting. The murmurs have started about whether or not he will continue in his role as President of Baseball Operations going forward.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today has reported that former Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng and current Minnesota Twins GM Thad Levine could be names to watch going forward.
However, no official move has been made. Zaidi still has his job and is still in charge of the team. On Tuesday, he spoke to reporters about the situation as it stands.
"Anytime you have a disappointing season, it's my job to evaluate everything in my purview, and it's their job to evaluate everything in my purview, plus me. And so I think that process is happening, and I understand it," he told reporters in Phoenix.
It was an exciting offseason for the Giants because, after a lot of talk about their inability to bring in free agents, they did so. They even extended one of those players, in Matt Chapman. The on-field product was not waht was expected, though, which is a reason that Zaidi is on the hot seat.
It's not all his fault, of course, as he built a team that looked like it could contend for a Wild Card spot. It just wasn't done on the field.
With that being said, though, the team has been stuck in mediocracy outside of the 2021 season during the Zaidi regime. He understands that this is part of the job, and recognizes that he is under the microscope, but it will be a big story surrounding the team for the rest of the season and the offseason going forward.
The long time executive is aware, or has an opinoin, on where the season went wrong, outside of big injuries.
"From a pitching standpoint, we got off to a rough start and that was something we felt was a strength for us that we were trying to play catch up with all season," he said.
Blake Snell had struggles to being his season after a late start, Robbie Ray struggled after coming of the injured list, and they haven't had a lot of depth in the rotation. He is still going to continue to work on that, as long as he has his job. That includes trying to bring Snell back.
"I expect us to be part of that, but it’s going to be very competitive with the way he has pitched," he said of the Snell market.
The idea that Zaidi could be fired might have changed with the way the Giants have been playing recently, it could be said. Playing spoiler and getting hot, as well as the possibility that the team may want to keep some continuity, may give him one more year.
Either way, it is something that both Giants fans and Farhan Zaidi are aware of and something to monitor as the season comes to a close.