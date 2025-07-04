San Francisco Giants Collect Collegiate Shortstop in New MLB Mock Draft
Even after Willy Adames’ start, the San Francisco Giants aren’t ready to turn their back on their young superstar.
The Giants made him their big free agent signing under new president of baseball operations Buster Posey, who won three World Series titles as the Giants’ catcher last decade.
The price tag was steep — $182 million over seven years. The early returns have not been great. In his first 86 games with the Giants, he slashed .211/.299/.347 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI. He’ll get plenty of rope.
But it wouldn’t hurt for San Francisco to groom some potential backups for Adames now, and in the future.
Baseball America recently released its latest MLB mock draft and the author, Carlos Collazo, connected the Giants to a college shortstop that could be of great help to them down the line.
With the No. 13 pick, the Giants ended up with Wake Forest shortstop Marek Houston.
Collazo wrote that Houston may be the safest option with the selection, given that he’s considered an above-average defender with quality hitting skills.
Houston is a former all-ACC selection who is coming off his best offensive season with the Demon Deacons. In 61 games last season he slashed .354/.458/.597 with 15 home runs and 66 RBI. The power numbers were a career high. He left Wake Forest with 27 home runs and 134 RBI in three seasons.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.
San Francisco’s last five first-round picks include Florida State outfielder James Tibbs III (2024), Vienna (Va.) first baseman Bryce Eldridge (2023), UConn pitcher Reggie Crawford (2022), Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar (2021) and NC State catcher Patrick Bailey (2020).
Tibbs was included as part of the trade for Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers last month. Eldridge is still considered the first baseman of the future at Triple-A Sacramento. Crawford hasn’t thrown since 2023 due to injuries. Bednar is at Double-A Richmond. Bailey is the Giants’ starting catcher.
