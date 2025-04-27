Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Continue Adding to Left Side of Infield in 2025 MLB Mock Draft

The San Francisco Giants could add yet another infielder to their squad in the 2025 MLB draft.

Dylan Sanders

Tennessee infielder Dean Curley (1) hits a home run during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 18, 2025.
Tennessee infielder Dean Curley (1) hits a home run during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 18, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants have been heavily investing into their offense over past couple of years and this draft could be yet another case of that same thing.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently posted his latest 2025 MLB mock draft. In it, the Giants selected Tennessee Volunteers shortstop Dean Curley with the No. 13 overall selection.

This would be the third straight season that they added an impact bat with that first pick.

Curley has had a great season with the Volunteers, posting a .302/.429/.547 slash line with 11 home runs and 34 RBI. His walk rate is up and strikeout rate is down, which is a great sign. He has a wRC+ of 113.

The 21-year-old is the No. 24 overall player on the MLB pipeline rankings, but mostly thanks to his defense. He has a 65-grade arm tool.

Adding Curley would certainly be an interesting move for Buster Posey after the last few moves that the team has made.

The first major thing that he did was signing shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract.

Adames hasn't had the most ideal start to his Giants career with a .204/.273/.269 slash line with just one home run, but there is no reason to believe that he won't be in San Francisco for the next couple of years.

There is the chance that Curley moves over to the hot corner as a prospect, but there is another stalwart there. Matt Chapman signed a six-year, $151 million deal that just kicked in this year.

Chapman has arguably been the best player on the team over the last two seasons, so he certainly won't be on the move any time soon.

That is the only real issue with drafting Curley. The player is promising, but there is already a bit of a long jam on the infield to be spending more premium capital there.

The Giants also spent the second-most international money they ever have on another player that is expected to be in the middle of the infield in Josuar De Jesus.

The best case scenario if Curley is indeed the pick, would be that San Francisco wants to try him out on one of the corner outfield spots. He has a cannon of an arm to go along with a 6-foot-3, 218-pound frame.

It isn't something that he has done in college, but looks like it could be a solid fit on paper.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/San Francisco Giants News