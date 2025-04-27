San Francisco Giants Continue Adding to Left Side of Infield in 2025 MLB Mock Draft
The San Francisco Giants have been heavily investing into their offense over past couple of years and this draft could be yet another case of that same thing.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently posted his latest 2025 MLB mock draft. In it, the Giants selected Tennessee Volunteers shortstop Dean Curley with the No. 13 overall selection.
This would be the third straight season that they added an impact bat with that first pick.
Curley has had a great season with the Volunteers, posting a .302/.429/.547 slash line with 11 home runs and 34 RBI. His walk rate is up and strikeout rate is down, which is a great sign. He has a wRC+ of 113.
The 21-year-old is the No. 24 overall player on the MLB pipeline rankings, but mostly thanks to his defense. He has a 65-grade arm tool.
Adding Curley would certainly be an interesting move for Buster Posey after the last few moves that the team has made.
The first major thing that he did was signing shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract.
Adames hasn't had the most ideal start to his Giants career with a .204/.273/.269 slash line with just one home run, but there is no reason to believe that he won't be in San Francisco for the next couple of years.
There is the chance that Curley moves over to the hot corner as a prospect, but there is another stalwart there. Matt Chapman signed a six-year, $151 million deal that just kicked in this year.
Chapman has arguably been the best player on the team over the last two seasons, so he certainly won't be on the move any time soon.
That is the only real issue with drafting Curley. The player is promising, but there is already a bit of a long jam on the infield to be spending more premium capital there.
The Giants also spent the second-most international money they ever have on another player that is expected to be in the middle of the infield in Josuar De Jesus.
The best case scenario if Curley is indeed the pick, would be that San Francisco wants to try him out on one of the corner outfield spots. He has a cannon of an arm to go along with a 6-foot-3, 218-pound frame.
It isn't something that he has done in college, but looks like it could be a solid fit on paper.