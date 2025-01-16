San Francisco Giants Bring In Monster Haul With 2025 International Class
There is a new regime in charge of the San Francisco Giants.
After a largely underwhelming tenure from previous president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, the ownership group made a bold decision to hire franchise legend Buster Posey to take over that role despite him having no executive experience.
So far, he's delivered.
After extending Matt Chapman, he signed Willy Adames and Justin Verlander this offseason to boost their current roster, and with their sights set on building for the future, Posey and his front office were able to bring in a monster haul during the 2025 international free agency class.
Of course, many of these deals have been agreed to years in advance, so it's hard to give all the credit to Posey, but landing 15 players, with one of them being a potential superstar, is another sign that this tenure is off to a great start.
The most notable signing is Josuar Gonzalez, a player who is a consensus top six prospect in this class by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.
There are others in this cycle to get excited about, too.
Ben Badler of Baseball America took a look at some of the top signings of every team, and outside of Gonzalez, he had some high praise for three others.
Outfielder Djean Macares he considers to be an "advanced hitter," and while Macares doesn't have power numbers at this point, he finds the barrel of the bat with ease and has a line-drive approach that could turn into some home run potential. In the field, he projects to be a corner outfielder if his speed doesn't increase.
Fellow shortstop Yulian Barreto is someone who is more advanced on defense right now than at the plate, but Badler points out he doesn't get wrung up much and is able to find gaps, so that could help him find playing time during his minor league career moving forward.
The last prospect highlighted is catcher Carlos Martinez who has "advanced catch-and-throw skills" that should allow him to stay in that position. On offense, he's another switch-hitter who doesn't strike out much, something that normally always allows players to flourish.