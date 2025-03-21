San Francisco Giants Continue Trimming Roster With Latest Camp Cuts
The San Francisco Giants will get their 2025 season underway on March 27.
This could be a statement year for the franchise after undergoing changes at the top of their baseball operations department, firing Farhan Zaidi and installing Buster Posey into that role.
In his first offseason on the job, he was able to land Willy Adames and Justin Verlander in free agency, signaling the Giants might be players on the open market going forward after coming up short in their quest for multiple stars in the past.
But, before the upcoming campaign gets underway, San Francisco needs to finalize their roster.
They're getting closer to that after their latest camp cuts.
The most notable move here is outfielder Wade Meckler.
Ranked 14th in the Giants' pipeline, the 24-year-old was taken in the eighth round of the 2022 draft and reached Triple-A in his first full professional season of baseball in 2023.
He dealt with injuries last year that caused him to play at multiple minor league levels, but he could be someone to keep an eye on late in the season as a potential call up since he's slashed .328/.420/.473 with 16 homers and 105 RBI across his 193 games on the farm.
Tristan Beck made his Major League debut in 2023, posting a 3.92 ERA across his 33 outings and three starts. He seemed like he would be a part of this pitching staff going forward, but he underwent surgery to remove an aneurysm from the upper part of his pitching arm in March of 2024 that limited him to just seven outings and one start in The Show last year.
Beck should be in the mix at some point this season.
When he came back from that procedure, he performed well with a 1.69 ERA in those appearances.
Jake Lamb, Emmy Romero and Logan Porter are veteran players who signed minor league deals with the Giants this offseason.