San Francisco Giants Could Be Fit For Veteran Free Agent All-Star Slugger
The San Francisco Giants have had a solid offseason to this point and unquestionably are in a better position today than they were at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.
After some big time changes to the roster including a new slugging shortstop and the addition of a veteran starting pitcher who is one of the best of his generation, Buster Posey has stated fairly openly that he feels comfortable with where the team is at, essentially telling fans not to expect any more huge moves.
As for free agency, there aren't many significant needle movers left out there, but there is a player who was widely seen as a potential retirement though now is expected to attempt to find another job in 2025.
This past week, MLB insider Jon Heyman dropped a nugget within a report about the New York Mets interest in San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease that another Mets star, designated hitter J.D. Martinez, is planning to play this season after considering retirement a year ago following a long free agency period.
Despite having a huge 2023 season for the Giants division rival Los Angeles Dodgers, Martinez had a hard time finding a job last year and considered retirement before finally signing a late March deal with New York.
Though he had far from the kind of year he had with the Dodgers the year prior, Martinez still put up respectable numbers with 16 home runs and a .725 OPS. Now a free agent once again, the 37-year-old is in the market for what would likely be another one-year contract, and perhaps San Francisco could be a fit.
It should be acknowledged that at this point in his career, Martinez is only going to be a hitter, not playing at all on defense this past season and only 12 innings in the outfield the year prior.
With the Giants still in need of some more offense and potentially having a gaping hole at the DH position, Martinez for as limited as he is could be a perfect fit to join San Francisco on an affordable short term deal.
Even with unremarkable numbers in 2024, Martinez is just a year removed from a season with Los Angeles in which he belted 33 home runs and had an OPS just below .900 and was named an All-Star for the third consecutive year.
The best season of his career came with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 when he finished top-five in American League MVP voting and helped the Red Sox win a World Series title, potentially bringing playoff and big game experience to a young Giants lineup still trying to take the next step into contention.
In 46 games going up against San Francisco during his 14-year career, Martinez has 46 hits and 12 of his 331 career home runs with 37 RBIs.
After historically performing well against the Giants throughout his career, perhaps Martinez could instead finish his professional baseball playing days in the Bay Area and add a tremendous boost to the San Francisco lineup.