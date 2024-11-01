San Francisco Giants Could Have Surprising Starting Second Baseman Next Season
The San Francisco Giants are entering a critical offseason that will determine the direction the team heads over the next few seasons.
It's the first winter of a new era in San Francisco under a new president of baseball operations in Buster Posey. After seven missed postseasons in eight years, all indications signified more than ever that it was time for a change.
The Giants have never been afraid to spend money when it comes to having the chance to bring in a superstar and while this offseason should be no different, similar to every team in baseball more production is needed from what's currently in the clubhouse.
Tyler Fitzgerald was a pleasant surprise at the plate but struggled mightily on the defensive side of the ball, projecting long-term as a second baseman especially if the team spends money on a free agent shortstop like many expect them to.
Fitzgerald likely would get the first nod as the starting second baseman to open the season in that case, but what if he regresses from an overachieving rookie season where he effectively came out of nowhere?
San Francisco must have a contingency plan in place, and it appears that they do. Nick San Miguel of Around the Foghorn says not to forget about Casey Schmitt, who played in 40 games down the stretch for the team and showed some promise.
"While Fitzgerald went cold at the plate to end the year, Schmitt got hot," San Miguel wrote. "He started to hit the ball well and even hit 6 home runs in just 107 at-bats. We know that he is a very aggressive hitter as evidenced by his low walk rate, but that is just part of his game. He can be aggressive but may need to be a little bit more selective if he wants to be a more consistent hitter. "
San Miguel pointed out that through two years of call ups for Schmitt, he has shown some serious flashes of an ability to hit at the major league level, but has struggled to sustain the success.
Fitzgerald has earned the right to begin 2025 with the job, but Schmitt was better on defense at second base than what Fitzgerald showed along with some good offense and certainly should not be forgotten about when the team looks at options for how to fill out the infield.