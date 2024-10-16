San Francisco Giants Could Have To Get Creative if Target Accepts Qualifying Offer
The San Francisco Giants have multiple ways to improve this offseason, but there's a need for another middle-infielder. If the Giants could sign a middle-infielder who could bring them value offensively, this lineup would look much different in 2025.
Throughout the past few months, rumors have suggested that San Francisco is interested in Ha-Seong Kim. He'd be the solution to some of their issues up the middle.
Kim is an interesting player, as he's not elite offensively. Still, he could be of good use for the Giants.
If they were to land the San Diego Padres infielder, it wouldn't be considered a bad move. In fact, fans should be happy if they signed him.
However, there could be one thing blocking San Francisco from landing him. Kim is eligible for a qualifying offer, and with the expectation of him declining his mutual option for $8 million, there's a scenario where the Padres could sign him on a QO.
He might not be worth the $21.05 million he'd be paid, but San Diego has spent plenty of money on free agents.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com explained the benefits of offering a qualifying offer, but the draft pick aspect might not be worth the risk for the Padres, given the price they'd have to pay.
"Teams can extend a qualifying offer to select free agents each offseason. Players who accept are signed to a one-year deal for the next season at the designated value (set at $21.05 million for 2025). Those who don't accept remain free agents, and if a new team signs them, their old team receives Draft pick compensation."
It'll be interesting to see what his market looks like, especially with his season-ending surgery.
Despite that, he's been an above-average player in his young MLB career, which should help him get a decently sized contract in free agency.
"Kim was a key player for the Padres over the past four seasons (15.3 WAR), combining superb defense with solid base-stealing production and roughly league-average hitting. Although he is expected to be sidelined into the 2025 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder on Oct. 10, Kim is likely to decline his 2025 mutual option for $8 million ($2 million buyout)."
The Giants need to keep every door open this winter, and with the rumors around Kim, him staying in California could be in the works.