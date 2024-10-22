San Francisco Giants Could 'Transform' Rotation By Signing Star Ace in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants are hitting the reset button under new management after missing the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.
Outside of a fluky 107-win 2021 season, the team has simply not been competitive over the last decade after a golden beginning to the 2010s saw three World Series titles in five years. Team brass displayed their unhappiness at the end of yet another disappointing season when president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was let go in favor of franchise legend Buster Posey. While a GM to replace Pete Putila still needs to be hired, Posey will certainly have a heavy say in any acquisitions the team makes this winter.
If the team wants to start taking big swings towards rapidly fixing their issues and being able to compete for titles once again, there are certainly some superstars out there who would love to be handed nine-figure deals from the Giants. One such option could be the best pitcher in free agency this offseason in Baltimore Orioles superstar ace Corbin Burnes. Nick San Miguel of Around the Foghorn pointed out the fact that Burnes is a native Californian and could desire to return home and that if he does, San Francisco should be ready to pay up.
"Perhaps, if he is eager to come back to the West after spending his entire big league career thus far in the Midwest and on the East Coast, the Giants could be a promising landing spot for him," San Miguel wrote. "Burnes will command a massive contract in free agency, but he would be worth it for the Giants with how consistent he has been the last 4 seasons."
Burnes has turned into a bonafide superstar over the last three seasons. Since winning the National League Cy Young award with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021 with an 11-5 record and a 2.43 ERA, Burnes has been at the forefront of the conversation regarding the best pitchers on the planet. After being traded to Baltimore in 2024, he had another spectacular season, posting a 15-9 record with a 2.92 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 194.1 innings pitched over 32 starts.
As the Giants search for answers as to how to fix things and get back to being one of the premiere franchises in the sport, shelling out the money required to land Burnes could be a great place to start.